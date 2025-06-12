Inside Jackson Wang's dinner party with Hrithik Roshan, don't miss Rakesh Roshan's heartwarming blessings

Global sensation and GOT7 member Jackson Wang officially touched down in Mumbai, India, on June 10, 2025. This marked the beginning of his week-long stay to promote his upcoming studio album MAGIC MAN 2. But even before his promotional calendar kicked off, the singer made headlines for something more personal: a warm reunion with Hrithik Roshan and his family.

Roshan family welcomes Jackson with open arms

What was previously hinted by insiders has now been confirmed through social media. Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan took to Instagram to share a group photo from a family dinner. It shows Jackson Wang with the Roshan family.

In the image, Jackson is seen affectionately side-hugging Pinkie Roshan, with his other hand resting on Hrithik Roshan’s back. Rakesh Roshan and Kamal Shah are also present in the picture. The post was captioned, “Jackson welcome & god bless,” highlighting the family's warmth toward the artist.

Moreover, Anu Ranjan also shared a picture with Hrithik, Rakesh Roshan, and Jackson, calling it, “One for the memory box for sure.” The meet-up adds another chapter to their growing friendship. It first bloomed when Jackson visited India for Lollapalooza 2023 and spent time with the Roshans.

A packed schedule in Mumbai

Jackson Wang is expected to remain in Mumbai for approximately seven days. During his stay, he will engage in multiple promotional events. This include podcast appearances, digital collaborations, media interviews, and industry networking. Rumors also suggest there may be more surprise appearances and special fan moments throughout his visit.

About MAGIC MAN 2

The artist’s third studio album, titled MAGIC MAN 2, is scheduled to release on July 18, 2025. The album comprises 11 tracks, with four already released, each showcasing Jackson’s evolving artistry and global sound.

One of the major highlights of the album so far has been BUCK. It’s his first-ever Indian collaboration, featuring Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh. The track was officially dropped on May 9, 2025, and was praised for blending Eastern and Western musical styles.

Full tracklist of MAGIC MAN 2:

High Alone Not For Me Access BUCK (featuring Diljit Dosanjh) GBAD Hate to Love One Time Everything Dear: Sophie Ricky Made Me a Man

As of now, High Alone, BUCK, GBAD, and Hate to Love have already been released, building anticipation for the full drop in July. Meanwhile, Jackson’s India visit has just begun. But with such a memorable start and a powerful album on the horizon, fans can expect a magical week ahead.

