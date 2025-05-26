Hrithik Roshan goes ‘Uff damn’ watching dad Rakesh Roshan pump iron at 75, Tiger Shroff and others stunned

Rakesh Roshan is not just an ace filmmaker and actor who is passionate about creating commercially successful movies. He is also one of the fitness enthusiasts who doesn’t let his age stop him from taking good care of his physical well-being. Recently, when he dropped a video of himself pumping iron at the gym, many, including Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, were left impressed. Check it out!

Advertisement

A while ago, on May 26, 2025, Rakesh Roshan took to his Instagram handle and dropped a bomb video that left everyone’s mouths open. In the clip, the 75-year-old celebrity can be seen boxing, lifting weights, and doing hardcore gym exercises with his trainer.

“It’s not about being healthy-it’s about feeling your best every day,” he wrote in the caption.

Rakesh Roshan hits the gym:

Soon after, his son Hrithik Roshan took to the comments section and expressed how impressed and inspired he was by watching his dad sweat it out with a young lad. The Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai wrote, “Uff damn ! Too good papa!” He was joined by actor and fitness freak Tiger Shroff, who was also happily surprised on seeing Rakesh Roshan nailing the intense workout. Tiger commented, “Lovely sir.”

Calling her father ‘ironman’, Rakesh’s daughter Sunaina Roshan wrote “my inspiration to fit to be true more power to you papa.” Others like Suniel Shetty, Sonali Bendre’s husband Goldie Behl, Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal, actor Anupam Kher, and more lauded the Khudgarz director for inspiring many with his workout regime.

Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan and others comment on Rakesh Roshan’s video:

Talking about Hrithik Roshan’s work front, the Greek God of B-town will be reprising his role of Major Kabir Dhaliwal in the upcoming actioner, War 2. Apart from that, he has also been announced as the director of Krrish 4.

Confirming the development to Pinkvilla, Rakesh Roshan said, “I am passing the baton of the director of Krrish 4 to my son, Hrithik Roshan, who has lived, breathed, and dreamt about this franchise since its inception with me.” He also announced that Aditya Chopra will be taking over as the producer.

ALSO READ: Krrish 4 EXCLUSIVE: Sunaina Roshan reveals she and dad Rakesh Roshan cried after Hrithik Roshan was announced as director