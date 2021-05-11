INTERVIEW: Alpana Buch on being mom and more: I had completely left my acting career after becoming a mother

Pinkvilla got into conversation with Alpana Buch on the Mother’s Day special segment, Dear Mom. The actress opened up about taking a break to raise her daughter, getting back to the showbiz and more.

Winning over the audience with her portrayal of mom in the on going show Anupamaa, as also some older ones like Saraswatichandra, Pinkvilla got into conversation with Alpana Buch on the Mother’s Day special segment, Dear Mom. The actress opened up about taking a break to raise her daughter, getting back to the showbiz, and explains why mom characters have not evolved much on the Television front. “On becoming a mother, I had completely left my acting career. In the break, I didn’t do anything full-fledged, though, I was a part of some episodic events,” she reveals.

The actress also revealed that it’s only after her daughter grew up was, she able to get back to work. “I am glad, that my mother-in-law would take care of my daughter for the initial few years. I think, she took better care than me. We some how managed the time, but it was not easy at all. Only a mother can take care of a child. But even the kid understands, and when the mother is working, they become co-operative,” Alpana informs.

When asked about the factors she looks into before taking up mother’s character, she replies, “Emotions are the key. Every mother has a different thought process based on her age, location etc. A small-town mother is worried if their kid eats on time, but for a city-oriented mom, the focus is always on career and studies. So, we take all the factors into account before coming on board a show,” she insists adding further that her character in the on-going show, Anupamaa is that of sugar and spice, switching between white and grey shades. Watch the full interview below:

