INTERVIEW: Tisca Chopra on being Mom, breaking stereotypes: If given a chance, I can even play a father

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Tisca Chopra opened up about the evolution of mother character in Hindi film industry and playing mom in Taare Zameen Par, and Hostages. Watch Video

In the Mother’s Day special segment, Dear Mom, Pinkvilla got into a candid conversation with Tisca Chopra, who has won over the audience with the portrayal of a mother on screen in Taare Zameen Par, Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji, Hostages, and Ankur Arora Murder Case murder case. The actress discussed all the characters and also shared her thoughts on the evolution of mom’s character through the history of Hindi Cinema. She also opened up about her memories with the special day.

Through the chat, Tisca was asked if she was ever sceptical of taking up a mother’s character in such early days of her career. She answered, “I didn’t and I don’t have any hesitation in playing mother on screen. If given a chance, I can even play a father. I don’t give a damn. For me, script is the key and it has to be potent, and powerful.” Opening up about her reaction to the script of ’s Taare Zameen Par, wherein she played a mother to a special child, she said, “On reading the script of the film, I was like, I have to do it. And, I didn’t even have a child at that time.”

She explained that the emotions of the film resonated with the audience very strongly. “I am thankful to the universe to send such a wonderful character. The film worked because because people were emotionally connected with the mother and boy. Aamir often joked back then saying, we should also open a tissue paper business and it give to the audience with ticket. I feel, the unique bond between mother and child worked wonders for the film,” she smiled.

Watch the full interview of Tisca Chopra with Pinkvilla below.

