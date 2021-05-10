INTERVIEW: Tisca Chopra on motherhood: If you are unhappy, you can’t raise a happy child

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Tisca Chopra spoke about the bond she shared with her mother and revealed that she often gifted her a perfume. Watch video

In the Mother’s Day special segment, Dear Mom, Pinkvilla got into a conversation with Tisca Chopra, who has won over the audience with the portrayal of a mother on screen in directed Taare Zameen Par, Madhur Bhandarkar’s Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji, the web show Hostages, and the Suhail Tatari directorial Ankur Arora Murder Case murder case. The actress discussed all the characters in detail with us and also shared her thoughts on the evolution of mom’s character through the history of Hindi Cinema.

“There was this whole Nirupa Roy zone of long-suffering mother. Even Raju Hirani took on that in 3 Idiots. Then came the Kirron Kher interpretation of mother. The mother is no longer just a block or a card board, but a flesh and blood character,” Tisca explains. She goes ahead to inform that she shared a very cordial equation with her parents. Recalling some memories of Mother’s Day, Tisca says, “For Mother’s Day, we always gave mom a perfume and on Father’s Day, we gave dad a pen. Funnily, every year, we used to steal it from their drawer and give it back every year.”

The actress signed off saying that there is no rule book for being a parent. “There is no rule on how your child will grow, and there will be a surprise on daily basis. Parenting is tough and as they say, it takes a village to bring up a child. In the middle of pandemic, who can match the energy of a child at home? I am so blessed to have wonderful people around me who help me out with stuff when I am not around. I request everyone to take help. Don’t try to be a supermom. If you are unhappy, you can’t raise a happy child. One should follow their passion and do something they like,” Tisca concludes.

