INTERVIEW: We are bouncing off story ideas for Housefull 5: Farhad Samji on Akshay Kumar’s comic caper

After directing Akshay Kumar in Entertainment, Housefull 3 and Housefull 4, Farhad Samji is gearing up for the release of Bachchhan Pandey next with the Khiladi. The filmmaker is supremely excited about this entertainer and assures that the titular character is unlike what anyone has seen before. “I always target the children with my films. I don’t go under the belt, we all try to play around the belt. Bachchhan Paandey was something very challenging for all of us, as we stepped aside from just the comic space. There is so much drama, romance and action in there too. I hope, this film works in a big way,” Farhad Samji says.

It has been 4 years since the release of Housefull 4 and one has not heard any update on the status quo of Housefull 5. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala in the past promised that a fifth part of this comic caper will be made. Ask Farhad on the same and he answers, “We are bouncing off the story ideas but there is nothing concrete in there. It’s a very big responsibility to come up with a story for Housefull 5, so the sessions are happening but I don’t have an update on concrete plans of starting the film. It’s in a very raw stage.”

Soon after the release of Bachchhan Paandey, Farhad will be directing Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Having directed both Akshay & Salman individually, does he plan to bring the two together in a feature film with Sajid Nadiadwala as the producer? “These thoughts are bound to come in our mind. It’s a dream to direct these two superstars in one film and I hope, I get the chance to do that. However, correct script is needed at the correct time. Who knows, they could just team up on Kabhi Holi Kabhi Christmas,” he laughs.

Watch the full video interview below

Also Read| INTERVIEW: ‘Can’t give more than 45 to 50 days for a film’: Akshay Kumar on Bachchhan Paandey & more