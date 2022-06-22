INT: Raj Mehta on Jug Jugg Jeeyo & more: 'Ultimately every film has to be entertaining to evoke emotions'

After Good Newwz, director Raj Mehta is all set to entertain the audience with Jug Jugg Jeeyo fronted by Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor with Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in key roles. The filmmaker is confident that much like Good Newwz, even his upcoming film will entertain the audience. He got in a candid chat with Pinkvilla and also confirmed that he is already discussing one more film with producer, Karan Johar. Excerpts from an interview.

Be it Good Newwz, or Jug Jugg Jeeyo - you like to create a conflict in the lives of two couples?

I promise you, it's not by design. I just ran into these stories and liked the concept. It just happened that both stories involved two couples.

How is it to marry some serious issues like divorce and IVF with humour?

That was intentional. The concept has the potential to have humour yet say something and have that emotional gravitage. I feel, ultimately, every film has to be entertaining to evoke some sort of reaction. Somehow, comedy automatically finds a place in anything that I work on. These subjects could have been dealt in a serious way, but we decided to keep it funny and entertaining. Jug Jugg Jeeyo is slightly more heavy on the drama front as compared to Good Newwz.

How was it to pull off a casting coup in Jug Jugg Jeeyo?

I must have done some good work in my last life. One person I knew for sure while writing was Anil sir. Bheem's character is actually Anil sir. Varun I was sure off. I have worked with both Varun and Kiara before, and we have a friendly equation. The only person whose recommendation came from Karan (Johar) was Neetu Ma'am. Even though she wasn't sure on doing films, when Karan suggested the name, I was like, wow, there can't be anyone before.

Does the success of Good Newzz add onto the pressure, because success is addictive?

I don't know about being addicted to it, but it does add a bit of pressure. I am ready for failure, if and when it comes my way. And I know, it will. End of the day, it's a film and that's subjective. A masterpiece for you might be garbage for someone else. I hope it doesn't happen, but when failure comes my way, I will be ready for it. Failure is invariable.

Any plans of reuniting with Jug Jugg Jeeyo team again?

Not right now, but I am discussing a subject with Karan. I have to get Selfie ready and I am very excited about it. Once that's done, I will move onto the next.

