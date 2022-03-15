EXCLUSIVE: Bachchhan Paandey director Farhad Samji reveals the one thing about Akshay Kumar that no one knows

Filmmaker Farhad Samji is gearing up for his upcoming release Bachchhan Paandey. Starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arshad Warsi in pivotal roles, this action-comedy is all set to hit the cinemas this Holi on the 18th of March. Ever since the trailer of the movie dropped, fans have been excited to watch the unique story unfold on the silver screens. It should be noted that Bachchhan Paandey marks the fourth collaboration between Akshay and Samji. They have previously worked together in films like Entertainment, Housefull 3, and Housefull 4. Recently, Farhad Samji joined us for an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, and we asked him about the one thing about Akshay Kumar that no one knows.

Replying to this, Farhad said that although he had not given it much thought before, the first thing that came to his mind was Akshay’s charitable nature. Samji said in Hindi, “There are many actors, industrialists, and other rich people in the country who do charity and we salute them. I had not been privy to this side of Akshay sir, which I saw later and I don’t think many people know about this. I would not like to mention which film or set it was, but I have seen this side of Akshay sir, where, if somebody did not get their payment someday, he would give them money.” He further added that actions like these are rather significant, whose outcomes might not be noticed by everybody.

Watch Bachchhan Paandey director Farhad Samji talk about Akshay Kumar below:

