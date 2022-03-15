EXCLUSIVE: ‘Akshay Kumar is one hell of a workaholic,’ says Bachchhan Paandey director Farhad Samji

Ever since the announcement and first motion posters of the Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchhan Paandey dropped, fans have been excitedly waiting to see how the film unfolds. The trailer came out recently and the curiosity of the cine-goers has only increased with time. Apart from Akshay, the movie features Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, and Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles. While the star cast of the comedy-drama is leaving no stones unturned to promote their film, we exclusively chatted with director Farhad Samji about his film and more. Amid this, he talked about Akshay Kumar’s workaholic personality as well.

Talking about Akshay Kumar, Farhad said, “Akshay sir is one hell of a workaholic guy.” Samji continued in Hindi, “It won’t matter if you don’t give him food, but give him work. He needs to work. He even wakes up with the dedication that ‘I want to work.’” It should be noted that Bachchhan Paandey will mark Farhad’s fourth collaboration with Khiladi Kumar. Earlier, Samji has directed Akshay in movies like Entertainment, Housefull 3, and Housefull 4. Talking to us, Farhad mentioned that over the years of working with Akshay, a pleasant and comfortable rapport has been established between him and the actor and that he hopes that this is just the beginning of their journey together.

Watch Farhad Samji talk about Akshay Kumar, Bachchhan Paandey’s and more with Pinkvilla below:

Talking about the film, Bachchhan Paandey will hit the theatres this Holi on the 18th of March. Earlier, it was slated to release on the 4th of March. The movie has been backed by Sajid Nadiadwala.

