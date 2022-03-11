INTERVIEW: ‘Can’t give more than 45 to 50 days for a film’: Akshay Kumar on Bachchhan Paandey & more

After a long time, Akshay Kumar will be seen playing an anti-hero in the Sajid Nadiadwala production, Bachchhan Paandey directed by Farhad Samji. The movie is gearing up for a Holi release, and Akshay insists that one of the key reasons for taking up this film was because he liked the role a lot. “I liked the role, I did it. I don’t think much,” he smiles.

The actor informs that his idea of doing a feature film has continued to be the same over the last two decades. “I am a strong believer of the phrase ‘Budget Hit Toh Film Hit.’ I have never wasted money and respected everyone’s time. I make it a point to respect my co-actors and crew’s time, so that the time can respect me back,” he says. Over the last few years, Akshay has been consistent in delivering successful ventures on the theatrical front. The tides turned for him in a big way with Airlift and it has been no looking back since then, barring a couple of minor hiccups.

One wonders if there is a formula for success? “There isn’t any formula, but I truly believe in luck. Films work, films fail. I have seen 14 to 16 flops in a row, but no one asked me about having a formula back then. It’s all a combination of luck and hard work. You need to be honest, keep working and the success will follow,” he answers. Akshay opens his account in 2022 with Bachcchan Paandey and follows it up with Cinderella, Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and Rama Seetu. One look at the line up and it spells versatility.

Is there a planning that goes into having a line up in place or does he just follow the instinct? “I always look for something unique in the story and look for opinions of friends who have read the script with me. The element of budget also comes into picture but at a later stage. One can’t give more than 45 to 50 days to a film and if you shoot a film in this time span, your budget will always be under control. I can’t work in a film that requires more than 100 days of shoot,” he avers.

Akshay credits his son and the young people around for keeping up with the times and the same also reflects in his script selection. Opening up about being relevant in today’s time, Akshay shares, “I talk a lot to my son and listen to his understanding about life. It’s very different how these people look at life.” Akshay was recently seen in Sooryavanshi that features Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in key roles. He is soon gearing up to commence shooting for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff as the co-star.

Do multi-starrers scare him, like most in the industry? “Not at all. I won’t take names, but there is a dearth in the thought process of people to do two hero or three hero films. I keep wondering why actors don’t want to do them? It’s so wonderful to do these subjects – it happens in the West, but here, it’s difficult to even convince actors for two hero films, leave alone the three and four hero subjects. It’s beyond my understanding. Why can’t an actor do a film with four actresses? I hope the change happens,” he sighs.

Akshay further adds that his sole agenda is to be part of good cinema and the length of his role doesn’t matter. “I would rather do a film that benefits me than doing a film that features me in a key role but with no meat in the script. We should do two and three hero films, I don’t know what kind of math other actors are doing. It’s a wrong calculation,” he says without mincing his words.

While there is a strong debate on Northern vs Southern cinema now, Akshay sees it as a collaboration rather than competition. “There is no point competing and the collaboration must not end here. We should team up with Hollywood and French films too. The goal should be to keep expanding,” he exults. Akshay confirms that his digital debut, The End has been delayed again to next year as “the streaming platform was not satisfied with the screenplay”.

Akshay has time and again spoken about his formula of acting and yet again he clarifies his stance on the idea of method acting. “I don’t take it too seriously and it’s called acting for a reason. I am not the one to lock myself in a room. Mere Liye, Acting Karo, Aur Ghar Chale Jao. I am not a method actor, and I don’t claim to be one.” But when he is a part of a franchise like Hera Pheri, how difficult is it to pick up the right character note, especially since there is going to be a 15 year plus gap between Phir Hera Pheri and Hera Pheri 3? “You just watch the movie on OTT and you are in the role. It’s easy. Itna nai sochneka,” he laughs.

Finally, is Jolly LLB 3 on cards with Akshay and his Bachcchan Paandey co-star Arshad Warsi? “It should happen, but I don’t know if it is happening,” he concludes.

