Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Day 1 Box Office: Salman Khan's Eid release collects around Rs 13.5 crores on Friday

Salman Khan led family entertainer, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, had a slow day 1 at the Indian box office as it collected approximately Rs 13.50 crores nett on its first day. The collections are slightly higher than the estimates shared last night as the national chains have collected slightly more than what was shared yesterday. The 3 national chains in India, PVR, Inox and Cinepolis, cummulatively have contributed Rs 5.35 crores. Mass centres and non national chains have performed relatively better than the plexes. The ratio of national multiplexes to non national multiplexes and single screens is similar to last year's release Prithviraj, which also had around 60 percent of the mullah coming from non national chains and single screens. The year's highest opener so far is Pathaan. It is tight at the second position with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar almost recording the same numbers.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Relies On Eid Holiday For Good Bump Over The Weekend

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released on a day prior to Eid in India and the collections are bound to see an upturn on day 2 and day 3. By what percentage the film jump on Saturday and Sunday will give an idea of how the film has been received on the ground level. Most Salman Khan releases have seen atleast a 30 percent jump on Eid day but since Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan is coming from lower levels, the percentage should be greater. The film is looking at an opening weekend of Rs 55 crores based on the conservative expectations that one would have from a Salman Khan starrer, which would be a pretty decent weekend cume in the post pandemic scenario, when most films are failing left, right and center. For someone like Salman Khan, these numbers of course don't at all justify his track record but to dismiss them isn't right either.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Will Be Followed By Tiger 3

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is Salman Khan's first release of 2023 and it will be followed by a box office juggernaut that is Tiger 3. Tiger 3 is a part of the YRF Spy Universe and the YRF Spy Universe is the strongest intellectual property in India which has a lot of potential. The universe will have more exciting films like War 2 and Tiger Vs Pathaan in the years to come. Salman Khan's 2024 release plans are yet not confirmed and a decision for the same is likely to be made soon.

