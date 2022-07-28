Masaba Masaba 2 EXCLUSIVE: Masaba Gupta shares what she had to be careful about in the season two; Read Deets

Masaba Masaba had released in 2020, and its season two will be unveiled tomorrow on Netflix. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, protagonist Masaba Gupta shared her reaction when she saw herself on screen for the first time in season one. “I remember we were in this one small editing room with me and my mom (Neena Gupta) watching season one and I was like ‘wow’. Sometimes when you’re on set you always feel like you could do a scene better. You’re never hundred percent satisfied with the way you’ve done a scene. I remember thinking, ‘okay that’s not so bad either’. So I wouldn’t say I was very pleased with myself, I don’t think I ever am. But I was comfortable and that’s all that matters,” says Masaba.

The fashion designer-turned-actress elaborates, “I had to see it three or four times, then I sat and made notes about what I could do better and what I could change in season two, what didn't work, what worked. Like for example, I discovered that I would just keep blinking a lot, and that’s maybe a way of coping with not knowing what to do with your eyes and your face sometimes in a scene. So I remember season two, I had to be told that I shouldn’t be blinking just as much, it is a thing. You have all these crutches as actors maybe that you don’t even know about. So I think for me it was a learning process and continues to be.”

Besides Masaba Gupta, Masaba Masaba Season 2 also features Neil Bhoopalam, Armaan Khera, Neena Gupta, Barkha Singh, and Kusha Kapila.

Also Read | Masaba Masaba 2 EXCLUSIVE: Neil Bhoopalam says show has come at the right time: ‘It has hit the bullseye’