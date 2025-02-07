Barbie Hsu death: DJ Koo calls out her ex-husband Wang Xiaofei over 'fake grief' and spreading malicious rumors

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Singer and DJ Koo Jun Yup, also known as DJ Koo, has returned to Taiwan with the ashes of his late wife, Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu. As he mourns her passing, he has also delivered a scathing rebuke aimed at Hsu's ex-husband, businessman Wang Xiaofei.

On February 2, DJ Koo took to Instagram to express his immense sorrow over the loss of his wife, writing, "My angel returned to the sky." However, he also used the platform to criticize certain individuals for what he described as insensitive and malicious behavior following Hsu's death. In his post, he stated, "Before we could even properly grieve this immense loss, malicious individuals began attacking my family and our love. Some pretend to be sad, walking in the rain, while others create fake news about insurance and expenses to tarnish our family's reputation".

DJ Koo's statement appears to reference recent actions by Wang Xiaofei, who was spotted walking in the rain without an umbrella on the night of February 3 after returning to China upon hearing of Hsu's passing. The imagery of walking in the rain quickly gained media attention, with some seeing it as an expression of grief. However, DJ Koo's remarks suggest he may view it as performative rather than genuine.

Meanwhile, Barbie Hsu tragically passed away on February 2 while vacationing in Japan with her family for the Lunar New Year. Her sudden death was attributed to acute pneumonia caused by influenza. Following her cremation in Japan reports estimated her estate to be worth approximately 120 billion KRW (around USD 82.65 million USD), further drawing public attention to matters surrounding her inheritance.

In response to rumors surrounding the actress's inheritance, DJ Koo firmly addressed the matter, stating, "Barbie Hsu worked tirelessly to protect and provide for her beloved family. I have no claim to her assets, and I will entrust everything to my mother-in-law". He further clarified his commitment to ensuring that Hsu's children receive their rightful inheritance, saying, "To ensure that no ill-intentioned individuals interfere with the children's inheritance, I will take legal measures through an attorney to safeguard their rights until they reach adulthood."

Moreover, following Barbie Hsu's passing, rumors surfaced claiming that Wang Xiaofei's mother had financially covered the funeral arrangements in Japan, as well as the private jet costs for transporting Hsu's remains back to Taiwan. However, these claims were later debunked, raising further questions about the source of the misinformation and fueling speculation that DJ Koo's remarks were aimed at addressing these false reports.