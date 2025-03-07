Colony movie: Ji Chang Wook, Jun Ji Hyun and others confirmed for action thriller; production to begin in March

Colony is the working title of an upcoming South Korean movie featuring an ensemble cast. The drama production team, SHOWBOX, confirmed the show's main cast through a group photo on March 7, as reported by South Korean media outlet MBC Entertainment on the same day. They have also announced the commencement of the filming of the action thriller, generating excitement among fans regarding its plot and character details and anticipation of its release on the big screen.

The star-studded film features Ji Chang Wook, Jun Ji Hyun, Koo Kyo Hwan, Shin Hyun Been and Kim Shin Rok in lead roles. It will be helmed by popular director Yeon Sang Ho, who is acclaimed for his movies and dramas like Train to Busan, Peninsula, Hellbound, and Parasyte: The Grey. Given the dark and emotionally charged nature of his previous works, Colony can be expected to explore similar themes of deep human emotion. The film revolves around a mysterious and deadly scenario where a building is abruptly sealed off due to the outbreak of an unidentified and highly contagious virus.

As the virus spreads, the infected individuals undergo a terrifying transformation, posing a serious threat to the remaining survivors, who are desperately fighting for their lives. The role played by the top stars in this upcoming project remains under wraps. The director reportedly shared that he "started on a long journey with great actors and staff with the goal of showcasing high-quality entertainment that viewers can enjoy in theaters." The production of the film already began this month and it will probably hit theaters next year.

Director Yeon Sang Ho expressed his excitement regarding the film, saying, "I’m standing at the starting line with great anticipation. Please show lots of interest and anticipation." Notably, this project will signify Jun Ji Hyun's return to the big screen after a decade-long hiatus since her 2015 film Assassination. Kim Shin Rok is currently appearing in the MBC drama Undercover High School as the antagonist. Ji Chang Wook is set to charm audiences once again, following his 2024 action thriller drama Gangnam B-Side, alongside BIBI. Additionally, Missing: The Other Side's Go Soo will be making a guest appearance in the drama.

