Jimmy Fallon greets BTS with warm hugs and Jungkook plays peekaboo during Tonight Show NYC Subway appearance

BTS' latest Episode is about the septet's NYC Subway interview and their epic On performance at Grand Central Terminal for Jimmy Fallon's talk show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Watch the fun behind-the-scenes video below.

While very recently, Jimmy Fallon blessed us with BTS Week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, BTS ARMY still haven't (and will never!) gotten over the septet's February appearance on the talk show to promote their Billboard 200 No. 1 album Map of the Soul: 7. Besides riding a New York subway for a candid interview and playing Subway Olympics to visiting Katz's Delicatessen, BTS also gave us an iconic On performance at the historic Grand Central Terminal.

Taking us behind-the-scenes from that memorable Tonight Show episode, we have the latest BTS Episode which begins with the boys getting their hair and makeup touched up inside the NYC subway marvelling at being inside one for the first time. As Bangtan leader RM hyped the members up, we see Jimmy Fallon waiting for the boys, ready to give them the tightest hugs. Whether it be Jimin squealing "Jimmy" in a cute way or Jin waiting with open arms ready to embrace Fallon while RM gets the warmest hug possible from the beloved talk show host, it was indeed a heartwarming 'uwu' moment for ARMY.

We then see the members getting ready for the Grand Central Terminal performance with Jungkook, Jin and RM sharing how they're nervous about it. Suga shared how BTS needs to do a good job while V reiterated how it's all about the members giving it their all. While J-Hope quipped that Grand Central Terminal was his house, Jimin mentioned how huge the terminal is while Jin pretended to be a New Yorker drinking coffee. A hilarious moment ensued when Hobi revealed that Kookie was hiding inside one of the dressing rooms with The Golden Maknae pretending to play peekaboo. After practising their dance moves, BTS walked towards the area where they were performing and was greeted by the cheerful dancers who hyped them up while the septet swiftly showed us how it's done. It was endearing how Jimmy joined the OT7 as they monitored their first performances. In the end, we see the members making sure to thank the dancers who seemed ecstatic post their epic performance.

Post filming, the septet, now dressed down in casuals (except Suga and Jimin), shared how they had stayed in the US for almost a month, busy with promotions and practice. "It was a really important appearance... Whatever it is, we always get through the job," Hobi confessed while Taehyung gushed, "We prepared thIs so hard for our ARMY." While Jin gawked at how big Grand Central Terminal was, Joonie exclaimed, "Next time, we'll perform at Seoul Station." The boys ended with their "Bangtan, Bangtan" sign off. It was indeed heartbreaking to see BTS share their excitement about performing On in South Korea due to the coronavirus pandemic dampening all their plans. However, BTS still made sure that 2020 would be their year with the massive success of their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single Dynamite and their upcoming album BE's release on November 20.

Watch the latest BTS Episode from the septet's February appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below:

ALSO READ: BTS Week on Fallon: Septet talks about Grammys, Dynamite and BE; Jimin and V recall high school days together

Excuse us while we rewatch BTS setting Grand Central Terminal alight with their brilliant On performance!

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×