Ju Haknyeon claims someone 'fabricated reason' behind THE BOYZ exit, reveals full timeline of AV star's scandal from his side

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of prostitution and adult content.

Former THE BOYZ member Ju Haknyeon has publicly broken his silence once again. He explained his version of events following reports linking him to former Japanese adult actress Asuka Kirara and controversial claims of prostitution. He uploaded a detailed Instagram post on June 22, 2025. He describes the scandal as a premeditated campaign to remove him from his group.

The controversy surrounding Ju Haknyeon began when reports of him meeting Asuka Kirara surfaced online. Their meeting was initially chalked up to a private social encounter. However, rumors quickly escalated after a report alleged that he had engaged in prostitution. It shocked fans and led to a whirlwind of online speculation and public scrutiny.

Now, Ju Haknyeon is telling his side of the story, and it’s far more complex than the initial reports suggest.

Ju Haknyeon denies solicitation

In his statement, Ju Haknyeon made it clear that he was not blindsided by the situation. Long before any media reached out to his agency, he claims he was already aware that someone had taken compromising photos of him with Asuka Kirara. He immediately informed his management about the matter, explained the context honestly, and asked for guidance on how to proceed.

While he did not deny meeting the actress, he strongly refuted all accusations of prostitution. According to him, he accepted responsibility for his personal decisions and expressed genuine remorse for potentially harming the group’s image.

His priority at the time, he says, was to ensure that the incident caused as little damage as possible to his bandmates and their fans. Despite this, what followed next shocked him.

Alleged sudden contract termination

Ju Haknyeon revealed that not long after he informed the company about the situation, the agency sent him a termination agreement. It was accompanied by a demand for over 2 billion KRW in penalties. He claims the amount far exceeded anything legally enforceable under his contract. He wrote, “They stated there was no room for negotiation.”

When he refused to sign the document on June 17, things escalated quickly. The very next day, his agency abruptly issued a public statement announcing his departure from THE BOYZ. It was before any official article or tabloid report had been released. To Ju Haknyeon, the timing felt too suspicious to ignore.

Within hours of the agency’s announcement, articles linking him to a former AV actress began to surface. This was immediately followed by the shocking report, which accused him of soliciting prostitution. “Based on that report, I was instantly branded a s*x offender by other media, bloggers, and YouTubers,” he stated.

Police report based on unverified claims

Adding fuel to the fire, Ju Haknyeon revealed that someone filed an official police report against him the very next day. “The speed and sequence of these events felt too coordinated. It was as if someone was fabricating a reason for my contract termination,” he pointed out.

He expressed concern that if he had remained silent, he would have been forever branded a criminal, despite never having committed the act he was accused of. The emotional toll, he said, was immense; not just for him, but for his family, mother, fans, and everyone close to him.

Plans to fight back

Determined to clear his name, Ju Haknyeon announced that he has already filed a criminal complaint against the journalist who wrote the article. He is also preparing to take civil legal action against the media outlet. Additionally, he plans to sue the individual who reported him to the police for false accusations.

He also pointed to specific issues in his contract with the agency. According to him, the clause cited to justify his termination, “acts that damage reputation,” is too ambiguous and open to interpretation. The original contract, he explained, clearly defines punishable misconduct such as DUI, dr*g use, gambling, assault, prostitution, and other crimes. None of which, he emphasizes, applies to him.

Furthermore, he accused the agency of failing to follow the proper termination procedure outlined in Article 15, Paragraph 1 of the agreement. Rather than engage in discussion or due process, he claims they opted for unilateral removal and public shaming.

