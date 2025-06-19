Did Ju Haknyeon ‘copy-paste’ apology after THE BOYZ exit? Netizens spot unusual mistakes in handwritten letter

Following Ju Haknyeon’s abrupt departure from THE BOYZ, the controversy surrounding him shows no signs of slowing down. He was allegedly spotted with former Japanese adult video actress Kirara Asuka during a trip to Japan.

After that, the idol was swiftly removed from both the group and his agency, ONE HUNDRED. The label cites issues related to his “private life.” In an attempt to address the situation, Ju Haknyeon then posted a handwritten apology letter on Instagram. He expressed regret for disappointing fans and causing concern.

However, rather than calming the situation, the letter has triggered new waves of skepticism and criticism online. It was not for what he said, but for how the letter was written.

Netizens baffled by strange formatting in apology

Shortly after the letter was shared, Korean online communities began dissecting the content. Many pointed out awkward sentence spacing and line breaks throughout the message. One particular example that caught attention was how the word “worried” in Korean was split in an unnatural way.

Ju wrote, “Firstly, I’m sorry to have wor-ried everyone due to such unsavory matters as well as the fans who were very shocked by the news reports about me.” This strange break left netizens confused. Some believed it could have been a mistake or a stylistic choice. But others weren’t so convinced.

A viral post discussing the issue gained over 111,000 views on an online community. The author theorises that the letter might have been copied from a pre-written message. It was possibly sent through a messaging app like KakaoTalk or composed in Microsoft Word.

Accusations of a ‘copy-paste’ apology

Digging deeper, some netizens attempted to recreate the formatting using KakaoTalk. They found that the line breaks in the letter matched exactly with how the app auto-wraps text when sending long messages.

One commenter wrote, “I think he just wrote it exactly the way he received it through his phone,” as quoted by Koreaboo. Another added, “If you send the apology through KakaoTalk, it cuts right at that point.”

These findings sparked a new wave of criticism, with users accusing Ju Haknyeon of insincerity. Many questioned why he didn’t take the time to rewrite or format the letter correctly, especially when addressing fans during a scandal. Others were disappointed that something as sensitive as a public apology seemed to lack personal effort.

