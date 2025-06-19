Who is Kayla Radomski? Find All About Jason Segel’s Fiancée and So You Think You Can Dance Alum

Jason Segel is officially engaged to Kayla Radomski. The Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Shrinking actor proposed in a romantic garden setting at the Huntington Library in Pasadena. Radomski shared the news on Instagram on June 18 with the caption, “FOREVER YES.” The couple has been together since late 2023.

The proposal featured pink and red flower arrangements and rose petals scattered on the ground. Kayla appeared surprised and emotional as Jason got down on one knee. A day later, the couple was spotted having lunch at El Cholo in Los Angeles, with Kayla’s engagement ring on full display.

Jason Segel and Kayla Radomski's relationship timeline

Segel and Radomski were first seen together in October 2023, holding hands at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights. They made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Golden Globes, where Jason was nominated for his performance in Shrinking.

At the time, Kayla celebrated the moment on Instagram, writing, "What a dream. You are absolutely one of the hardest working and most deserving humans on this planet. My Golden Globe Nominee! I love that we got to spend a whole day celebrating YOU and your talent!!! I love you so much baby!"

Since then, she has continued supporting Segel at events like the Shrinking Season 2 premiere and the 2024 Emmys, calling him "the best man this lady could dream up."

Here’s what to know about Kayla Radomski

Kayla Radomski is a professional dancer and actress. She gained national attention in 2009 as a finalist on Season 5 of So You Think You Can Dance, where she finished in fourth place. At the time, she was 18 and living in Aurora, Colorado.

She has since worked on several significant projects, including dancing alongside Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie in their 2019 Billboard Music Awards performance of ME!. Radomski also had a dance scene in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood with Leonardo DiCaprio, as per PEOPLE.

In addition to her dance career, Kayla has acted in films such as Bunker and the short film Ukrainian Dance Movie. Speaking about her role in the latter, she said the character holds a very special place in her heart.

