How is Ju Haknyeon's prostitution scandal affecting THE BOYZ plans? Major collab called off amid singer's exit

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of prostitution and adult content.

The fallout from Ju Haknyeon’s scandal is now affecting more than just his own career. Even after his removal from THE BOYZ, the consequences of the controversy continue to ripple through the group’s activities.

Most recently, a major collaborative event between THE BOYZ and the beloved character brand ESTHER BUNNY has been scrapped. This dealt a blow to fans and organizers alike. Originally, ‘ESTHER BUNNY Exhibition: In Search of Myself’ was set to open on June 28 at the Hangaram Art Museum in Seoul Arts Center. It was expected to run through August 10, 2025.

However, on June 18, ESTHER BUNNY officially announced that the exhibition would be canceled due to “unforeseen external circumstances.” It left little doubt that the scandal surrounding Ju Haknyeon had played a major role in the decision.

Event’s abrupt end

The art collaboration had been teased for months and was seen as a major crossover between the music and design worlds. Its cancellation not only shocked fans but also raised concerns about how far-reaching the damage from Ju Haknyeon’s actions has become.

According to ESTHER BUNNY’s official statement, the exhibition was shelved entirely. Meanwhile, THE BOYZ’s agency ONE HUNDRED used slightly softer language. The agency stated that the event was being “indefinitely postponed” due to “unavoidable circumstances.”

Despite the semantic difference, the message was clear. The scandal had disrupted yet another opportunity for the remaining members, even though none of them were involved in the controversy.

Netizens react

Online communities responded swiftly to the news of cancellation, with many voicing disappointment over the situation. Some expressed sympathy toward the event staff and creative teams who had prepared the exhibition.

Others voiced concern for the remaining members of THE BOYZ, who are now facing consequences for actions they didn’t commit. The news also fueled ongoing debates about accountability in K-pop and how scandals involving one member can impact entire teams.

Scandal recap: What happened with Ju Haknyeon?

Ju Haknyeon’s controversy began when problematic photos of him emerged online. It reportedly showed him meeting with Japanese AV actress Kirara Asuka during a trip to Tokyo in late May. The images spread quickly online, sparking speculation and backlash.

Soon after, reports alleged that the former idol had engaged in prostitution during his time in Japan. His agency, ONE HUNDRED, terminated his contract and announced his exit from THE BOYZ on June 18. They cite issues related to his “private life” without revealing anything.

Following the departure, Ju Haknyeon denied the “illegal activity” accusations through a handwritten apology. Moreover, a police complaint has been filed against him by an anonymous individual. The filer demands an investigation under South Korea’s laws, which allow for the prosecution of overseas prostitution involving Korean citizens.

