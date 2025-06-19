3 Tamil, Telugu movies releasing on OTT this week (June 16-22): From Jinn– The Pet to Oka Pathakam Prakaram

Tamil and Telugu films have delivered peak entertainment. Not just with theatrical releases, these films have done quite well on OTT platforms too. This week, there are 3 new films from Tollywood and Kollywood which are making their way for a digital release online.

So without any ado, let's check out 3 Tamil and Telugu movies releasing on OTT.

Advertisement

3 Tamil, Telugu movies releasing on OTT this week

Jinn– The Pet

Cast: Mugen Rao, Bhavya Trikha, Bala Saravanan, Imman Annachi, Radha Ravi

Mugen Rao, Bhavya Trikha, Bala Saravanan, Imman Annachi, Radha Ravi Release date: May 30, 2025

May 30, 2025 Language: Tamil

Tamil Streaming on: Sun NXT

The Tamil fantasy film revolves around a man’s obsession with a Jinn, which leads him to capture and attempt to domesticate the supernatural entity. He then decides to bring home an ancient box which has trapped the vengeful spirit of the jinn.

What starts as curiosity turns into disastrous consequences on the man’s family with turmoil and clash everywhere. However, he soon realizes that the box with the entrapped jinn is not responsible for all the chaos that erupted.

Oka Pathakam Prakaram

Cast: Sairam Shankar, P Samuthirakani, Ashima Narwal, Shruti Sodhi

Sairam Shankar, P Samuthirakani, Ashima Narwal, Shruti Sodhi Release date: February 7, 2025

February 7, 2025 Language: Telugu

Telugu Streaming on: Sun NXT, OTTPlay Premium

This movie revolves around the life of a public prosecutor which turns upside down after his wife goes missing. Things go south when he is wrongfully held guilty and blamed in a murder case, which is essentially a serial killing spree.

Advertisement

As the man is cleared off from every charge post long trials at court, a more serious nexus of crime is discovered, which shakes everyone to the core.

Kolla

Cast: Rajisha Vijayan, Priya Prakash Varrier, Vinay Forrt, Shebin Benson

Rajisha Vijayan, Priya Prakash Varrier, Vinay Forrt, Shebin Benson Release date: June 9, 2023

June 9, 2023 Language: Telugu

Telugu Streaming on: ETV Win

The Telugu version of Kolla will begin its OTT streaming from June 19 onwards. The movie is based on a bank robbery which takes place in the rural area of the Kottayam district.

Amid dreadful circumstances, two women, Annie and Shilpa, arrive in the locality with dreams of starting their own beauty parlour. However, what seems to be just an innocent ambition soon reveals itself to be a cunning plan to extort money.

ALSO READ: 4 Malayalam, Kannada OTT releases this week (June 16-22): From Prince and Family to Karki