General Hospital Spoilers, June 19 Episode: Who’s Sneaking Around Baby Daisy’s Crib? Trina Targets Drew Over Kai

Someone will sneak into the GH nursery on the Thursday, June 19 episode of General Hospital and approach Baby Daisy’s crib, raising major red flags. It appears the same person who placed Daisy in the wrong bassinet is now lurking again. The incident may not be random at all. This mysterious figure could be setting the stage for future drama surrounding Daisy.

Is Willow behind the nursery visit?

Drew recently sent Willow to rest, but there’s a possibility she might unknowingly sneak out and spy on Daisy. If Willow is experiencing blackouts or an unstable mental state, she might not even realize what she’s doing. For now, it looks like Daisy will remain safe since her upcoming baptism is still on schedule. However, the mysterious visitor hints at more tension ahead.

At the same time, Michael fills Jason in about his recent talk with Sasha. Sasha still plans to raise Daisy on her own, but assured Michael that she’ll always make sure Daisy knows he’s her father. Jason questions whether Michael is truly okay with this setup. Michael seems willing to trust Sasha’s choices for now, but it’s clearly weighing on him.

Trina blames Drew for Kai’s setbacks

Trina vents to Josslyn about Drew and how he raised Kai’s hopes with a surgery that failed to help him play football again. She’s also upset about the tension Drew has caused between Portia and Curtis. When Josslyn says someone has to step in, Trina promises someone will, and hints that she’s ready to take action herself.

Meanwhile, Drew tries to comfort Kai and offers him a different path forward. He sees potential in Kai for politics and may offer mentorship to guide him in a new direction.

Over at the Metro Court pool, Jordan opens up to Anna about Curtis and Portia’s strained marriage. Jordan wonders if there’s still a chance for her and Curtis. Anna pushes her to think about whether it’s what she really wants and whether it’s worth the fallout.

Elsewhere, Isaiah spends time with Lulu as they reflect on past love and missed connections. Jenz makes a deal offer to Marco, who is still trying to protect Natalia. But Natalia’s future remains uncertain, especially with Sidwell threatening Sonny’s power.

