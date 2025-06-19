What is Deliver Me From Nowhere About? 5 Things to Know About Bruce Springsteen Biopic Starring Jeremy Allen White

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere is an upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic starring Jeremy Allen White. The film focuses on the creation of Springsteen’s 1982 album Nebraska, which he recorded alone in his New Jersey bedroom using a 4-track recorder.

Scott Cooper directed and wrote the movie, which aims to capture a defining period in Springsteen’s career and personal life. 20th Century Studios produced it, which will be released in theaters on October 24, 2025.

The story centers on Springsteen’s Nebraska album

The biopic doesn’t cover Springsteen’s entire life, it zeroes in on a key moment in the early 1980s. The film is based on Warren Zanes’ book Deliver Me from Nowhere, which documents how Nebraska came to life. The album was stripped-down and raw, a contrast to Springsteen’s previous arena-rock sound.

According to Springsteen, it was made during a time when he was also working on Born in the U.S.A. and going through personal struggles. He told Variety, “It’s ‘81, ‘82, and centered around the creation of that particular record while I was simultaneously recording Born in the USA and also going through some personal difficulties that I’ve been living with my whole life.”

Jeremy Allen White leads a strong cast

Jeremy Allen White, best known for The Bear, stars as Bruce Springsteen. Springsteen praised White’s portrayal, saying in an interview with SiriusXM, “He sings well. He sings very well…Jeremy is such a terrific actor that you just fall right into it. He’s got an interpretation of me that I think the fans will deeply recognize.”

The cast also includes Jeremy Strong as Springsteen’s longtime manager Jon Landau, Paul Walter Hauser as recording engineer Mike Batlan, Odessa Young as Springsteen’s love interest Faye, Stephen Graham as his father Douglas Springsteen, and Gaby Hoffmann as his mother Adele.

The first trailer highlights key emotional beats

The trailer, released on June 18, shows Jeremy Allen White’s Springsteen recording in solitude, performing live, and dealing with family tensions. A standout moment features Landau (Jeremy Strong) telling a Columbia Records exec, “This is not about the charts. This is about Bruce Springsteen. And these are the songs he wants to work on right now.”

The trailer closes with White performing Born to Run, sweat-soaked under stage lights, saying, “I’m trying to find something real in all the noise.”

Scott Cooper brings film to life

Director Scott Cooper is known for his Oscar-winning film Crazy Heart starring Jeff Bridges. Cooper not only directed but also wrote the screenplay, working closely with Springsteen and Landau, who were actively involved in the film’s production. The project is backed by 20th Century Studios, with producers including Scott Stuber and Ellen Goldsmith-Vein.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere release date

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere is scheduled for theatrical release on October 24, 2025. Springsteen visited the set during production, including a shoot in Bayonne, New Jersey, where the team recreated the moment he bought his first car, a Chevrolet Z28 Camaro. With early Oscar buzz for Jeremy Allen White and an emotional focus on one of Springsteen’s most vulnerable creative periods, the film is already generating strong interest from both moviegoers and Springsteen fans.

