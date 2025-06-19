After Karisma, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan clicked heading to Delhi for Sunjay Kapur’s funeral — Video

Trigger Warning: This article mentions an individual's death.

Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapoor's sudden demise at the age of 53 has shocked the Kapoor family and many close ones. The renowned industrialist passed away on June 16 after suffering a heart attack. This news left all devastated, including Karisma and their two children. Today, Sunjay's funeral is being held in Delhi. For this, Karisma, along with her kids, departed to leave for Delhi to attend the final rites. After Karisma, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were also clicked at Mumbai airport.

Today (June 19), Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were also spotted at Mumbai airport as they left for Delhi to attend Sunjay Kapur's funeral. The couple were clicked as they entered the airport.

Watch Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's video here-

After the funeral, Sunjay Kapur's prayer meet is scheduled to happen on June 22 at the Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi. On June 18, the family had shared a note giving information about the prayer meet.

Speaking about Sunjay's profession, he was the chairman of Sona Comstar (formerly Sona BLW Precision), a manufacturer of automotive components. He was also a director on the boards of several companies and was actively involved in various professional organizations.

