Kuberaa: Dhanush claims he ‘trusted name and reputation’ of Sekhar Kammula only to beg in streets of Tirupati

Dhanush’s look as a beggar for Sekhar Kammula’s upcoming film Kuberaa has become the talk of the town in no time. The actor has been noted for his raw and gripping screen presence, as evident in the film's trailer. He would be sharing the frame with Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles.

And now the Tamil actor has opened up on how realistically he was made to shoot for the movie, which also required him to beg on the streets of Tirupati.

Dhanush discusses shooting as Deva in Kuberaa

Dhanush appears to have perfected his versatility, as he will be playing the role of a beggar in Sekhar Kammula’s upcoming film, Kuberaa.

At the pre-release event for the film, the actor recalled agreeing to the movie's script almost immediately after hearing it during a 20-minute session. However, he was surprised when the filmmaker actually made him sit and beg on the streets of Tirupati for his role.

Dhanush said, “Director Sekhar Kammula told me the story in just 20 minutes. I agreed immediately, trusting his name and reputation. But in the end, he made me beg on the streets of Tirupati.”

Kuberaa gets 19 scenes removed by CBFC ahead of release

Just ahead of Kuberaa’s release, the film was censored by CBFC once more, and a total of 19 scenes were deleted from its run time. These included visuals of Dhanush, Rashmika, and Nagarjuna in various settings and scenarios.

The now-trimmed version, with nearly 14 minutes of footage cut, now stands at a total of 181 minutes, which converts to approximately 3 hours and 1 minute. It has also been awarded a U/A certification by the censor board.

Kuberaa cast fees

Lately, buzz surrounding the cast fees of Kuberaa has also stirred headlines. According to a Daily Jagran report, Dhanush is said to be taking home nearly 36 percent of the film’s total budget as a paycheck, which amounts to approximately Rs. 30 crores.

Furthermore, according to a Filmibeat report, Rashmika Mandanna, as the leading lady, is reportedly being paid Rs. 4 crores, while Nagarjuna Akkineni receives a paycheck of Rs. 14 crores.

