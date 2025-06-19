4 Malayalam, Kannada OTT releases this week (June 16-22): From Prince and Family to Karki

The Malayalam and Kannada film industries are all set to come up with some of their latest movies and shows, which will begin streaming on OTT platforms this week. Family entertainers, investigative thrillers, romance, and much more, audiences are in for a versatile treat.

Well, if you're still debating what to watch this weekend, worry not, as we've got you covered.

Advertisement

4 Malayalam, Kannada OTT releases this week

Prince and Family

Cast: Dileep, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Siddique, Bindu Panicker, Johny Antony

Dileep, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Siddique, Bindu Panicker, Johny Antony Release date: May 9, 2025

May 9, 2025 Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Streaming on: Zee5

The storyline revolves around an introverted bridal shop owner named Prince, who is known to be the town’s most eligible bachelor for the longest time. As he and his family ardently are on a lookout for a bride, Prince ends up marrying Chinju, a woman who’s the polar opposite of him.

The movie then follows how the newly married couple navigates the complex dynamics of Prince’s chaotic family in Kerala, who constantly clash over various issues.

Kerala Crime Files Season 2

Cast: Aju Varghese, Lal, Navas Vallikunnu, Sanju Sanichen, Zhinz Shan

Aju Varghese, Lal, Navas Vallikunnu, Sanju Sanichen, Zhinz Shan Release date: June 20, 2025

June 20, 2025 Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Streaming on: JioHotstar

One of the most-loved crime drama series, Kerala Crime Files, is back with another season, which will begin streaming on June 20. The show will this time focus on the unexplained disappearance of a young female police officer under puzzling circumstances. A new team is dispatched to commemorate the findings and lead the case.

Advertisement

What follows is how the team led by a new SI takes charge of the evidence. The climax arrives at a point where the routine missing case gradually develops into a huge matter, which also involves risking crucial political interconnections.

Aap Kaise Ho?

Cast: Dhyaan Sreenivasan, Sreenivasan, Jude Anthany Joseph, Aju Varghese

Dhyaan Sreenivasan, Sreenivasan, Jude Anthany Joseph, Aju Varghese Release date: February 28, 2025

February 28, 2025 Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Streaming on: Sun NXT, OTT Play Premium

Ever wondered what happens when a simple bachelor party turns into something unexpected? Aap Kaise Ho narrates one such story where the groom-to-be reunites with his friends for one last hurrah before his wedding. However, things complicate shortly as they are interrupted by a woman from their past connection.

As their common link of a troubled past comes before them once more, the friends stand against the test of time, which stirs friendships, challenges situations, and deception.

Karki

Cast: Jai Prakash Reddy, Meenakshi Dinesh, Sadhu Kokila, Bala Rajwadi

Jai Prakash Reddy, Meenakshi Dinesh, Sadhu Kokila, Bala Rajwadi Release date: September 20, 2024

September 20, 2024 Language: Kannada

Kannada Streaming on: Sun NXT

Advertisement

The plot of Karki revolves around Muthathi Muthuraj, also known as Jai Prakash, who leads a humble life. He hails from a rural background and considers BR Ambedkar as his idol, voicing his ideals and principles in his life. Jai also aspires to become a strong voice for the marginal communities, such as the one he comes from.

However, his path to great work is hindered by societal evils and prejudices. His journey to become a lawyer in the city is also challenged because of existing norms. How he fights back against the odds forms the crux of the film.

ALSO READ: Spirit Big Update: After Animal, Upendra Limaye reunites with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Prabhas starrer