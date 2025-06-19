Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 15: Release Date, Streaming Time, Full Schedule and How to Watch

Love Island USA Season 7 continues with more romance and drama, and fans are now waiting for Episode 15. The episode is scheduled to release on Thursday, June 19, and will stream exclusively on Peacock. New episodes of the reality dating show are released every night except Wednesdays.

Episode 15 of Love Island USA Season 7 will be available to watch at 6 PM Pacific Time (PT) / 9 PM Eastern Time (ET) on June 19, 2025. Fans outside the U.S. will need to adjust for time zones, as the show is released in the U.S. evening hours.

Where to watch Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 15

The latest episode will be available only on Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming platform. You'll need a Peacock subscription to watch the show. Episodes cannot be watched on traditional cable or other platforms.

To stream Episode 15, head to PeacockTV.com or open the Peacock app on your device at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET on Thursday, June 19. Make sure you have an active subscription plan. Each episode typically runs between 55 and 70 minutes, so plan your evening accordingly.

What to expect from Love Island USA Season 7

Love Island USA Season 7 follows the familiar format of young singles living in a tropical villa in Fiji, seeking love and competing in various challenges. This year's show is hosted by Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, with Iain Stirling returning as the narrator.

According to the official Peacock description, the Islanders will face new twists, recouplings, and unexpected 'bombshells'. They must decide whether to stay loyal to their current partners or pursue new connections.

Season 7 premiered on June 3, 2025, and episodes air nightly on Peacock, except Wednesdays. The season will continue through the summer, offering viewers daily drama, romance, and surprises.

