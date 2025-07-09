KATSEYE announces 13-stop North American tour BEAUTIFUL CHAOS: Know dates, cities and ticketing details

Rookie girl group KATSEYE is ready to hit the road for the very first time. The global group has officially announced plans for their debut tour, titled BEAUTIFUL CHAOS. This marks a significant milestone in their rapidly rising career.

The tour follows the release of BEAUTIFUL CHAOS, KATSEYE’s second extended play (EP), which dropped on June 27, 2025. The EP features a tracklist including Gnarly, Gabriela, Gameboy, Mean Girls, and M.I.A.

BEAUTIFUL CHAOS tour kicks off this November

Beginning on November 15 in Minneapolis, the BEAUTIFUL CHAOS tour will bring KATSEYE to 13 cities across North America. The girls will wrap up just in time for the holidays. The group will make stops in the United States, Mexico, and New York, among others. It gives fans across the continent a chance to witness their high-energy performances live.

Here’s the full tour schedule:

Minneapolis – November 15, 2025

Toronto – November 18

Boston – November 19

New York – November 22

Washington, DC – November 24

Atlanta – November 26

Sugar Land – November 29

Irving – November 30

Phoenix – December 3

San Francisco – December 6

Seattle – December 9

Los Angeles – December 12

Mexico City – December 16

From East Coast energy to West Coast vibes and Latin American excitement, KATSEYE’s debut tour aims to connect with their growing fan base face-to-face.

BEAUTIFUL CHAOS ticket sales

Fans looking to secure tickets will have multiple opportunities through staggered sales:

Weverse Membership Presale: Begins July 9 at 9 a.m. PT (9:30 p.m. IST)

Artist Presale: Opens July 10 at 10 a.m. local time

General Public Sale: Launches July 11 at 10 a.m. local time

Fans are encouraged to register early through Weverse and ticketing platforms to avoid missing out, as high demand is expected for the group’s inaugural tour.

KATSEYE’s fan reactions and rising hype

Excitement is already building across social media as fans gear up to see KATSEYE live for the first time. These girls are known for their sharp choreography, polished vocals, and strong international appeal. The group has steadily been gaining momentum since their debut. And this tour is the next step in solidifying their place in the global K-pop scene.

With BEAUTIFUL CHAOS, KATSEYE isn’t just showcasing music; they’re inviting fans to experience their artistic journey in person. For many, it’s the moment they’ve been waiting for.

