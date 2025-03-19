Kim Gap Soo loses talk segment over 'no crime' comment on Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron minor dating scandal; know more

The YouTube channel Maebul Show has come under fire after cultural critic Kim Gap Soo made controversial remarks regarding the late actress Kim Sae Ron and her alleged past relationship with actor Kim Soo Hyun. Following intense backlash from the public, the channel has issued an official apology and announced the permanent cancellation of the segment in which Kim appeared.

On March 18 KST, Maebul Show hosts addressed the controversy in a live broadcast, acknowledging the widespread criticism and expressing remorse over the issue. As quoted by AllKpop, “We sincerely apologize for the controversy caused by yesterday’s broadcast. We deeply regret this incident,” the hosts stated.

While they acknowledged the importance of taking responsibility, they also hesitated to go into specifics, citing concerns that discussing the issue in detail might unintentionally fuel further controversy. “While we understand that an apology should be specific, detailing the matter could further escalate the controversy or cause unintended harm. We also apologize for this limitation,” they added.

In response to mounting public outrage, the channel made a decisive move to shut down the segment featuring Kim Gap Soo entirely. “The segment in question will be permanently discontinued. We will take a more cautious approach to our broadcasts and engage in deeper self-reflection. Once again, we sincerely apologize,” they confirmed.

The controversy originated from the March 17 episode of Maebul Show, in which Kim Gap Soo made remarks about the ongoing scandal involving Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun. The topic revolved around allegations that the two actors had been romantically involved when Kim Sae Ron was still underage. While the case remains unverified, the sensitive nature of the discussion has led to heated public debate.

During the broadcast, Kim Gap Soo seemingly downplayed the issue of a major age gap in relationships, particularly when one individual is legally a minor. Kim expressed his opinion that the media coverage surrounding the situation seemed to exaggerate the severity of dating a minor. He said, "From the way this news is being reported, it’s as if dating a minor is some kind of enormous crime.” He further suggested that since Kim Sae Ron had been a child actress, she was likely more socially mature than others her age.

Referencing claims that she had allegedly started dating at 16 while her partner was 27, he stated that he personally would not have pursued a relationship with someone that young, as it would not have been suitable for him. When the host attempted to caution him about the problematic nature of his statements, Kim dismissed the concern, arguing that such matters ultimately came down to personal preference.

His remarks triggered an immediate wave of backlash online. Many netizens criticized his comments for seemingly normalizing problematic age gaps, while others accused him of insensitivity toward Kim Sae Ron, who had struggled with personal and financial difficulties prior to her passing. Critics also condemned Maebul Show for allowing such a discussion to air in the first place.

As outrage spread, Maebul Show took swift action to mitigate the damage. The segment featuring Kim Gap Soo was quickly edited out from the uploaded version of the broadcast, but this did little to quell the backlash. Now, in response to the escalating situation, Maebul Show decided to permanently discontinue the segment where Kim Gap Soo appeared. The move was seen as a direct acknowledgment of the severity of the backlash and an effort to distance the platform from the controversy.