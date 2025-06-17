Anupama Parameswaran breaks silence on 4-year hiatus from Malayalam cinema: ‘People have trolled me saying that I can’t act’

Anupama Parmeswaran grabbed the spotlight with her Malayalam debut film Premam opposite Nivin Pauly in 2015. Since then, she has worked in only a handful of films in Mollywood before she decided to take a hiatus in 2021.

However, now after four years, the actress is back with her next project Janaki vs State of Kerala, co-starring Suresh Gopi.

Anupama Parmeswaran reveals facing trolling and judgment on her acting skills

Speaking at the audio-launch event for her next film in Kochi, Anupama addressed the reason behind her break from Malayalam cinema. Although she admitted navigating only through opportunities which excited her, the actress also looked back at the strong criticism that came her way for her acting skills.

She said, “A lot of people have trolled me, saying that I can’t act. Irrespective of all of that, this film’s director cast me as the lead character. This movie has a heart and it is Janaki, and thank you for entrusting me with her.”

Anupama thanks all her haters for making her come this far

Moving on, the actress went ahead and thanked all her haters, as it was because of them that she was able to make such achievements.

In her words, “The movie revolves around a strong female character, and I am thankful that Pravin trusted me with her. That in itself feels like an achievement. I am thankful to everyone - those who have supported me as well as those who hated me - for making me who I am today.”

Anupama’s relationship rumors with Dhruv Vikram

In other news, Anupama made headlines a few months back when rumors about her alleged relationship with Dhruv Vikram surfaced. The two will be sharing screen space in the upcoming film Bison.

The rumors started when fans noticed a special playlist in a music app whose profile picture allegedly showed a kissing moment between Dhruv and Anupama. However, neither of the two have commented on the same.

