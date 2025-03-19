Is Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron’s date night video from 2018? Netizens find alleged ‘evidence’ proving relationship timeline

A major controversy is shaking the South Korean entertainment industry as actor Kim Soo Hyun finds himself in speculation about his alleged past relationship with late Kim Sae Ron. On March 18, 2025, the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute, known for its exposés on celebrities, released a new video that allegedly shows the two together. The new reveal has since sparked discussions online, with fans and netizens dissecting every detail of the footage.

The video in question appears to show Kim Sae Ron inside what is believed to be her own apartment, recognized by fans from previous variety show appearances. She is seen interacting with a man whose face is not visible, but netizens have speculated that the voice and hand seen in the clip belong to Kim Soo Hyun.

Throughout the footage, the two seem to be experimenting with an EMS or massage device, with Kim Sae Ron commenting on its intensity. At one point, the man, suspected to be Kim Soo Hyun, can be heard cautioning her about applying too much pressure. She laughs and responds that the sensation reminds her of putting tape on a cat’s back. Moments later, she turns to him and asks, “Have you been filming me all this while?” to which the man replies, “Yes.”

Although his face never appears, many viewers claim they recognize Kim Soo Hyun’s distinct voice, along with his hand, which has been compared to past images of him. The video was allegedly retrieved from Kim Sae Ron’s family and presented as evidence that the two had a close relationship at the time. What has fueled even greater controversy is the background audio in the clip. Netizens have identified two key elements: a television show and a song, that could help pinpoint when the video was recorded.

First, many viewers claim the show playing in the background is either Journey to the West or Knowing Bros., two popular South Korean variety programs. If the exact episode number can be identified, it could serve as further proof of the video’s timeline. Some netizens have suggested that once the episode is confirmed, it would become difficult for Kim Soo Hyun’s agency to refute the allegations.

Additionally, BLACKPINK Jennie’s song Solo can be heard playing in the background. Since the song was officially released in 2018, netizens believe the video must have been recorded that same year. If this claim holds true, it raises concerns because Kim Sae Ron would have been 19 years old at the time, legally still a minor. However, in their latest statement, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency has denied any claims that he visited Kim Sae Ron’s home. Despite the statement, skepticism remains high, with many netizens unconvinced by the agency’s denial.

As discussions intensify, it remains to be seen whether additional evidence will emerge to confirm or refute the claims. With netizens tirelessly analyzing the footage and looking for more details, this controversy is far from over.