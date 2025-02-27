Lovely Runner goes reel-to-real: South Korean couple’s wedding brings Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok’s characters to life

Lovely Runner managed to hoodwink K-drama fans in 2024 and it seems the fever is yet to die down. A South Korean couple’s wedding video went viral last year and is resurfacing as a real-life version of the hit K-drama Lovely Runner. In the video, the groom shields his bride, who is in a wheelchair, with a yellow umbrella, recreating one of K-drama’s most adorable, romantic, and memorable scenes. The bride, Kim Hye Min, shared the video on her social media without imagining that the clip would surpass 1.8 million views.

In an interview with The Korea Herald, Kim Hye Min shared that she never imagined their wedding video would receive so much attention. She recalled, “While we were on our honeymoon, a Korean couple recognized us. It was such a surreal moment.”

Eight months into their marriage, the couple reflected on the noticeable similarities they shared with the drama’s characters. In Lovely Runner, Kim Hye Yoon played Im Sol, while Byeon Woo Seok portrayed her high school sweetheart-turned-pop star, Ryu Sun Jae. Kim Hye Min feels that she draws strength from Im Sol’s vibrant personality.

She proudly expressed that she gained confidence and courage in life after meeting her husband. "I think Im Sol and I share a bright personality. And just like she gained strength from Ryu Sun Jae to keep going, I got more confidence and courage in life after meeting my husband,” she said.

Kim Hye Min fell in love in the summer of 2018, during her second year of college. The two naturally grew closer, and despite her being in a wheelchair, Jeon Byung Ju never made her feel different. They continued their relationship and, after three years of dating, decided to get married. At their wedding, Jeon Byung Ju performed Sudden Shower, a song from the Lovely Runner soundtrack.

Advertisement

Lovely Runner, which premiered in April 2024, received global appreciation. In the series, the umbrella symbolizes love between the two characters. Before becoming paralyzed from the waist down, Im Sol (played by Kim Hye Yoon) offers her umbrella to Ryu Sun Jae (played by Byeon Woo Sek) to protect him from rain. Years later, when they reunite as adults, Ryu Sun Jae shields Im Sol from the snow with his yellow umbrella, rekindling their emotional bond from the past.