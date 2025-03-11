Kim Sae Ron’s family to release 200 inappropriate pics of her and Kim Soo Hyun as evidence? Here’s what we know

On March 10, 2025, rumors about a previous romance between Kim Soo Hyun and the late actress Kim Sae Ron went viral on social media. The woman who made the allegation is said to be Kim Sae Ron's aunt. Kim Soo Hyun denied the allegations, but a shocking development has recently been shared by the Chinese media outlet 163.

A well-known entertainment blogger claims that there is indisputable evidence of an illicit relationship between the actor and the young Kim Sae Ron. The report suggests that the family has 200 intimate photographs of the two, captured during their alleged time together.

According to the report, Kim Sae Ron's parents are thinking about filing a lawsuit, maybe claiming that Kim Soo Hyun mistreated their daughter based on these pictures. According to reports, the family is committed to exposing the truth, no matter the cost.

Chinese fans have been examining old images and asserting that they have discovered proof to back up the accusations, which has further fueled the dispute. Particular attention has been paid to a selfie of Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun that has surfaced.

Many people think that Kim Soo Hyun's attire and hairdo in the picture closely resemble his appearance from a 2016 smartphone commercial campaign.

If accurate, this would indicate that Kim Sae Ron was just 16 years old when the picture was shot. Some people think there may be more surprises in the future.

With these accusations gaining momentum, many are now awaiting further developments. Some online users speculate that Kim Sae Ron’s family has strong evidence and may soon expose the alleged photos to the public.

Kim Sae Ron passed away on February 16, 2025, in Seongdong District at 4:54 PM. She had plans to meet a friend that day, but when she failed to show up, they discovered her lifeless body. Authorities confirmed there were no signs of foul play, no indications of force, and no suicide note at the scene.