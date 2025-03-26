Who is Kim Sae Ron’s ex-boyfriend? All we know about Korean man defending Kim Soo Hyun and blaming actress’ husband for her death

Kim Soo Hyun is currently under fire for being allegedly involved in a romantic relationship with Kim Sae Ron during her minor days and later ignoring her helpless pleading, leading to her death. Amid the ongoing controversy, a man claiming to be the late actress' former lover defended Kim Soo Hyun and blamed Kim Sae Ron's husband for her death. Following that, the husband's clarification and the ex-boyfriend's identity had been revealed by YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute on March 25.

In the video titled [Shocking Exclusive] Kim Sae Ron’s Husband’s Statement Revealed (Suspicious Ex-Boyfriend), Kim Se Eui of Garosero mentioned the source of the mystery man's identity revelation and details of his dating period with Kim Sae Ron, being the actress' close friends. As per the channel host, the ex-lover was someone she (Kim Sae Ron) didn’t even date for a full week before becoming just a friend." Except for posting a proper photo of him, Garosero mentioned all his personal details, including his name, birth year, place of residence and profession.

The ex-lover's name is revealed to be Lee Chan Hee, a Korean man in his mid-20s (around 26 years old). His year of birth was mentioned to be 1999 and his place of residence was revealed to be Incheon. As per Kim Se Eui, the man aspired to become a celebrity, although it is not known whether he wanted to be an actor, an idol or something else. He allegedly continued to contact Kim Sae Ron even after their week-long relationship ended, with the purpose of securing his future.

He sought her help to enter the South Korean entertainment industry, probably hoping to benefit from her connections or professional experience. Garosero felt the need to publicize the man's private information following his claims of Kim Sae Ron's husband physically and verbally abusing her post-marriage and intensely scrutinizing her every move, from her social media to her friend circle. They further claimed that it was not Kim Soo Hyun but the American husband who led the actress to self-harm herself multiple times and ultimately pushed her to the brink of death.