Kim Soo Hyun CANCELS first public appearance amid Kim Sae Ron row; Taiwan fan meeting organizer gives THIS reason

Kim Soo Hyun’s upcoming fan meeting in Taiwan, initially set for March 30, 2025, has been officially canceled amid allegations involving the late actress Kim Sae Ron’s relationship with him.

On March 25, 2025, Taiwan’s official Seven Eleven Instagram account released an official statement. They said, "We regret to inform you that Kim Soo Hyun will not be able to attend the fan meeting scheduled for March 30 due to scheduling conflicts. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to our members."

The post also assured fans that the refunded points would be valid until December 31, 2026, and all points used to participate in the event would be fully refunded within three business days of the announcement.

As part of the 7-Eleven-hosted Kaohsiung Cherry Blossom Festival in Taiwan, Kim Soo Hyun was scheduled to attend a fan meeting. 200 lucky fans chosen through a lottery system were to be welcomed to the event, which was intended to promote the brand with Kim Soo Hyun as its model.

Participants above 18 years old were invited to a private 40-minute session with the Queen of Tears' actor. Fans were expected to pay the festival's general admission fee, even though the fan meeting itself was free. 50 police officers were even scheduled to be deployed during the event by local authorities to ensure safety.

This cancellation raises questions about whether Kim Soo Hyun might face financial consequences, including a potential penalty fee estimated at 30 million Taiwanese dollars (approximately 1.32 billion KRW or USD 911,000).

The controversy of Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun dating scandal began on March 10, 2025, when Kim Sae Ron’s family claimed on the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute (HoverLab) that Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron had been in a relationship for six years, beginning in 2016 when she was just 15 years old.

Handwritten letters and a picture of Kim Soo Hyun kissing Kim Sae Ron on the cheek were among the evidence the family claimed to have. GOLDMEDALIST, Kim Soo Hyun's agency, has vehemently refuted these claims, though. Following fresh information, the agency has now retracted its initial consideration of providing compensation to Kim Sae Ron's grieving family. This modification followed the controversy's escalation when the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute (HoverLab) posted Kim Soo Hyun's n*ked photo.