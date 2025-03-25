Kim Sae Ron dated Kim Soo Hyun supporter ex-boyfriend for 1 month, says family: 'Such personal issues...'

Trigger Warning: Mentions of suicide and self harm

The growing controversy surrounding Kim Soo Hyun's alleged relationship with the late actress Kim Sae Ron has a new revelation as the Head of Korea Celebrity S*icide Prevention Association, Kwon Young Chan, has responded to claims of actress' family's negligence. According to No Cut News coverage, Kim Sae Ron dated boyfriend K for only one month and is unlikely to have revealed personal details such as her family not visiting her at the hospital 2 times, to him.

Previously, the boyfriend nicknamed K, reportedly claimed that Kim Soo Hyun was not responsible for the actress' death and showed his support for the Queen of Tears star. Revealing the family's stance, Kwon Young Chan added it was false that Kim Sae Ron's family neglected her, claiming that they were unable to cover the actress' medical bills twice because the manager took her to the hospital without their knowledge and was scolded for the same.

He wondered why would someone (Kim Sae Ron) reveal that her family did not visit her at the hospital while committing self-harm 20 times to a boyfriend (K) of one month. "They only dated for a month. Would someone really confide such deeply personal issues to someone they were with for such a short time?" Kwon Young Chan said. A receipt of her family's 18 visits was reportedly presented, in an attempt to showcase their continued support.

It has been reported that not one but three specialized teams are involved in Kim Soo Hyun's dating scandal response. All legal issues are being handled by the legal team, including claims about Kim Sae Ron's financial strains and accusations involving minors. The media management team is attempting to manage the fallout from broken brand partnerships and restore Kim Soo Hyun's reputation in the interim.

To reconstruct the events leading up to Kim Sae Ron's death, a committed crisis team is finally adopting a more direct strategy by getting in touch with her friends and former agency. This forceful reaction comes after the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute released a contentious video on March 10, claiming that Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron had a six-year relationship that began when she was 15.

In the meantime, the YouTube channel Garosero made alarming allegations about the actor during a live broadcast on March 23, 2025. "This isn't just about dating a minor," the host said, adding, "The real thing Kim Soo Hyun should be afraid of will come out soon. He may very well be charged with a crime. It's on par with the Nth Room, if not worse, and goes beyond a grooming offence."

During the broadcast, the host further hinted at more damaging revelations to come shortly, mimicking the gesture of having his hands tied while saying, "You like this kind of thing, right?" This act has fueled speculation about the severity of the accusations Kim Soo Hyun may face.