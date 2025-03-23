Yoon Si Yoon's comments ‘defending’ Kim Sae Ron against online hate resurface amid Kim Soo Hyun row: ‘Please leave supportive...’

Following Kim Sae Ron’s tragic passing last month at the age of 24 and the recent controversy linking her to Kim Soo Hyun, a nearly decade-old message from Yoon Si Yoon has resurfaced, drawing renewed attention to their close bond and shared history. As fans and industry professionals reflect on the late actress’s legacy, Yoon Si Yoon’s past words paint a picture of admiration, respect, and deep appreciation for his former co-star.

The two actors worked together on JTBC’s historical fantasy drama Mirror of the Witch, which aired its final episode in July 2016. At the time of filming, Yoon Si Yoon was 31 years old, while Kim Sae Ron was just 17. Despite the huge age difference, the two developed a strong professional and personal connection. Their on-screen chemistry was widely praised, and Yoon Si Yoon often spoke about Kim Sae Ron with admiration, acknowledging both her talent and work ethic.

Shortly after completing his mandatory military service in the 2nd Marine Division, Yoon Si Yoon took to his personal fan café in July 2016 to share a candid and emotional message with his followers. In a post titled “I Have One Request!”, he reflected on his time in the military, recalling moments of humiliation and struggle that shaped his outlook on life.

He described an incident where he was ordered to clean the room of a younger drill instructor, only to be accused of potentially stealing snacks. He also recalled how a fellow soldier once mocked his age, dismissing him as an “old man”. Another incident involved a younger cook secretly grilling leftover meat for him, only for Yoon Si Yoon to be publicly shamed and punished when his superior officer discovered it.

Amidst these difficult experiences, Yoon Si Yoon said that one thought kept crossing his mind; one that he never expected to become reality. He never imagined that one day, he would be standing next to a brilliant, much younger co-star like Kim Sae Ron, working together as equals in a major television production. He saw it as proof that life could change in unexpected ways and that past hardships did not define his future.

In his message, Yoon Si Yoon described Kim Sae Ron as a “doll-like, beautiful acting genius” and expressed amazement at her skill and professionalism despite her young age. He spoke about their final day of filming together, stating that as they completed their last scene, his past struggles flashed before his eyes like a panorama, making him realize how much he had grown.

As quoted by AllKpop, “I never imagined that I would meet a 14-years-younger, doll-like, beautiful acting genius like her. Did those people who looked down on me in the army ever imagine that I would one day be acting alongside someone so incredible? I wish I could show them,” he stated.

For Yoon Si Yoon, meeting Kim Sae Ron was a turning point, reminding him of how fate can be both humbling and miraculous. He shared that relationships and experiences often come unexpectedly, and embracing them can lead to personal growth and happiness. He expressed, “Fate is a miracle. It humbles you and makes you grow. Relationships come unexpectedly, and accepting them makes you happy.”

Moreover, during the broadcast of Mirror of the Witch, Kim Sae Ron faced criticism from some viewers who felt that her role was too mature for her age. Many questioned whether a 17-year-old actress should be playing a character with romantic undertones opposite a significantly older male lead.

Yoon Si Yoon, however, strongly defended his co-star, saying that if anyone deserved criticism, it was him. He explained that both of their characters in the drama were written to be the same age, meaning that any concerns about the age gap should apply to him just as much as they applied to her. He made it clear that Kim Sae Ron was not the problem. He said, “Some people criticized her for taking on such a mature role at a young age. But her character is 17 years old, and I play a 17-year-old in the drama. So if anyone should be criticized, it’s me. Sae Ron is doing a great job portraying her role; she’s not the problem.”

Beyond his public defense, Yoon Si Yoon also made a personal request to his fan café members, asking them to leave positive comments on articles about Kim Sae Ron. He urged, "I have one favor to ask. Please leave a supportive comment on the articles about our little one, who is now too grown up to work with me again. Some mean-spirited people are leaving malicious comments, and it makes me feel so bad for her. I’m going to leave a supportive comment right now; let's all encourage her!"

Kim Sae Ron, in turn, spoke highly of Yoon Si Yoon’s kindness and mentorship during their time working together. At that time, she shared that he always made her feel comfortable on set, treating her with warmth and respect. She also revealed that despite their 14-year age difference, he never made her feel out of place, as he had a youthful energy and playful personality that allowed them to work seamlessly together.