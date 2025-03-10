Was Kim Soo Hyun dating Kim Sae Ron for six years before her tragic death? YouTuber's exposé causes a stir

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

On March 10, 2025, the YouTube channel GaroSaero shared a video allegedly from Kim Sae Ron's aunt, speculating about her death. The video also discussed Kim Sae Ron's relationship with actor Kim Soo Hyun, claiming that they had been dating for six years, starting in 2015, when Kim Sae Ron was 15 and Kim Soo Hyun was 27.

On March 23, 2024, Kim Sae Ron shared a selfie with Kim Soo Hyun on her Instagram story but quickly deleted it.

The following day, reports emerged that she had prepared a post revealing details about her six-year relationship with him. The post, which was never published, allegedly stated that the photo was taken in 2016 and that their romantic relationship lasted from November 19, 2015, to July 7, 2021.

Kim Sae Ron became embroiled in dating rumors after posting a selfie with actor Kim Soo Hyun, sparking widespread speculation about their relationship.

While Kim Soo Hyun's agency denied the claims, Kim Sae Ron chose not to comment. Her passing has now raised many questions, particularly about her personal life and her once-promising future in the entertainment industry.

In 2019, Kim Sae Ron joined Gold Medalist, an agency founded by Kim Soo Hyun. However, after a DUI accident in May 2022, Kim Sae Ron left the agency in December 2022.

By March 2024, the agency demanded she repay 700 million won, further complicating her career and personal struggles before her tragic passing.

The actress was found deceased at her home in Seongdong-gu, Seoul, by a close friend. Adding to the mystery, her death occurred on the same day as actor Kim Soo Hyun's birthday, which has fueled speculation about a deeper connection between the two stars.

The sudden passing of 24-year-old actress Kim Sae Ron on February 16, 2025, has left fans and the entertainment industry in shock.

Kim Sae Ron was best known for her roles in films such as The Man From Nowhere (2010), where she impressed audiences as the young girl, and A Brand New Life (2009), which earned her international recognition. Her television appearances, including The Great Shaman Ga Doo-shim (2021), showcased her versatility as an actress.