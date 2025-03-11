Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron dating scandal: Complete breakdown of allegations; from free labor to ghosting
The entertainment industry has been rocked by explosive claims made by an individual identifying as late actress Kim Sae Ron’s aunt. These allegations were revealed on the controversial YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute, run by former journalist Kim Se Ui (Kim Say).
The alleged family member accused Kim Soo Hyun, one of South Korea’s most famous actors, of playing a role in Kim Sae Ron’s financial struggles and emotional distress, which ultimately led to her tragic passing. The claims range from details of a six-year-long secret relationship to financial disputes, betrayal, and emotional turmoil. Here is a detailed breakdown of the key accusations made by Kim Sae Ron’s family:
- The aunt claims that Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun were in a romantic relationship for six years, from 2015 to 2021. If true, this would mean that Kim Sae Ron was only 15 years old when the relationship began, while Kim Soo Hyun was 27 at the time.
- In 2019, Kim Soo Hyun left his previous management company and established his own agency. Kim Sae Ron allegedly assisted him in this transition by contributing to tasks like Artist visual direction, Practical and administrative work. However, her family claims that she was never paid for her contributions.
- In 2022, Kim Sae Ron was involved in a drunk driving incident, leading to major financial damages. Her family alleges that Kim Soo Hyun’s agency assured her that they would cover the costs, which reportedly totaled around 700 million KRW.
- The agency allegedly told her to let them handle the legal and financial matters, preventing her from personally investigating the full extent of the damages.
- In 2024, two years after the DUI case, Kim Sae Ron unexpectedly received a notice demanding that she repay the 700 million KRW in full.
- Her family claims she was completely unprepared for this sudden financial burden, as she had believed the issue had been resolved earlier. This reportedly left her in a state of shock, financial distress, and emotional turmoil.
- When Kim Sae Ron attempted to reach out to Kim Soo Hyun for clarification, he allegedly did not respond to her calls.
- She initially tried calling from her own phone, but after getting no response, she borrowed her cousin’s phone and tried again. According to her family, he still did not answer.
- Shortly after attempting to contact Kim Soo Hyun, a journalist called her cousin’s phone, asking if this was Kim Sae Ron. This led her to believe that Kim Soo Hyun had passed her contact information to the media. Feeling betrayed and isolated, she reportedly spiraled further into distress.
- During the broadcast of Kim Soo Hyun’s drama Queen of Tears, Kim Sae Ron uploaded an old photo of herself with her cheek pressed against another person’s face. The family claims this picture was taken when she was 16 years old and was intended to prompt a response from Kim Soo Hyun.
- However, the post was quickly deleted, and she received no contact from him. Her family believes this was one of her final attempts to reconnect before her passing.
- Furthermore, her aunt revealed that Kim Sae Ron had written a statement addressing her situation, likely for public release. However, she ultimately decided against posting it.
- Kim Sae Ron struggled financially after receiving the 700 million KRW repayment notice. She was unable to gather the funds and became deeply depressed over the situation. Her family claims that her death was not a coincidence; she took her own life on January 25, 2025, which was Kim Soo Hyun’s birthday.
- Moreover, Kim Sae Ron’s family claims to possess private photos and evidence from her alleged relationship with Kim Soo Hyun. They have stated that the Garosero Research Institute will gradually release these images to prove their claims.
In response to these shocking accusations, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, Gold Medalist, has firmly denied all claims. They labeled the allegations as completely false, dismissing them as baseless rumors.
Meanwhile, the allegations against Kim Soo Hyun have ignited major controversy in the entertainment industry. Many are questioning the veracity of the claims, as well as the morality of publicly exposing private matters after Kim Sae Ron’s tragic passing. If more evidence surfaces, it could severely impact Kim Soo Hyun’s reputation and career.
