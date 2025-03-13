Kim Soo Hyun to continue Good Day filming amid Kim Sae Ron dating scandal, contrary to previous reports

Kim Soo Hyun is currently under heavy scrutiny for allegations of a 6-year romantic relationship with late actress Kim Sae Ron, since he was 27 and she was a 15-year-old minor. Amidst public backlash, brands pulling out and netizens threatening to boycott Kim Soo Hyun's upcoming works, the actor's participation in G-Dragon's music variety show Good Day was reportedly cancelled. However, an exclusive March 13 Tenasia report contradicts the previous news articles, stating that the show's filming schedule remains unchanged.

Kim Soo Hyun is reportedly not stepping down from being a cast member of MBC's Good Day and the show's filming will go as per plans. The update came from the It's Okay to Not Be Okay's actor's side. A close friend of his reportedly said, "Kim Soo Hyun and his agency have never notified that they would not be attending the recording of Good Day and he has never been asked by the production team to step down."

According to the friend, the show's team trusts the actor to fulfill his commitment of being present for the filming of the upcoming schedule of the G-Dragon-hosted show. They mentioned that Kim Soo Hyun will be keeping his promise since this was a long-planned schedule. The Good Day production team also briefly commented regarding this: "After checking, we have confirmed that he did participate in the filming, but with minimal participation." Regarding Kim Soo Hyun's upcoming drama alongside Jo Bo Ah, the acquaintance said, "He is filming for Disney+ K-drama Knock Off alongside Good Day."

Advertisement

Previous reports suggested a probable boycott of the drama by fans or the removal of Kim Soo Hyun from the project. However, as per the Tenasia report, his acting schedule seems to be proceeding without disruption. Apart from the Queen of Tears actor's work life, the friend also shared insights regarding Kim Soo Hyun’s current mental state. As per them, the actor was "having a hard time" and was "completely out of it." Due to his emotionally unstable situation, he always had at least one staff member next to him and kept "apologizing" to everyone he worked with.