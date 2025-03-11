Kim Soo Hyun's comment about wanting to date 21-year-old at 41 surfaces amid Kim Sae Ron minor dating allegations

Actor Kim Soo Hyun is facing renewed scrutiny after past remarks he made about marrying a younger woman resurfaced online. While the comments were made over a decade ago, they have taken on new significance amid recent allegations that he was in a six-year relationship with the late actress Kim Sae Ron, allegedly starting when she was still a minor. The situation has sparked widespread debate, with many questioning the actor’s past statements in light of the current controversy.

The issue first gained traction after Garosero Research Institute, a YouTube channel, aired an interview featuring Kim Sae Ron’s aunt. In the interview, the aunt alleged that Kim Soo Hyun had been romantically involved with the actress from the time she was 15 and suggested that the relationship played a role in the struggles that led to her tragic passing. While Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLD MEDALIST, has strongly denied the claims, public opinion has remained divided, and speculation continues to grow.

As discussions about the allegations intensified, a 2013 interview featuring Kim Soo Hyun began circulating online, further fueling controversy. During a press event for his film Secretly, Greatly, Kim Soo Hyun was asked about his future plans, including marriage. In response, he stated that he had originally intended to marry between the ages of 36 and 37 but had since reconsidered his timeline.

However, what has drawn the most attention is the second part of his response. The actor went on to say that, “It looks like my marriage timeline has been pushed back a bit. I think I might be able to get married at around 41. I’ll marry a 21-year-old when I’m 41.” While the comment was largely overlooked at the time, it has now resurfaced as netizens analyze it in the context of the current allegations. Many believe the statement reveals a concerning perspective on age-gap relationships, particularly given the claims made about his past involvement with Kim Sae Ron.

The resurfaced comments have triggered a strong reaction online, with many expressing discomfort and disgust. Netizens have taken to social media platforms and online forums to voice their concerns, arguing that his remarks, though made in a lighthearted manner, could indicate deeper personal inclinations. Some have pointed out that while such statements may not have raised alarms at the time, they now appear unsettling given the allegations surrounding his alleged past relationship.

Many female fans, in particular, have expressed disappointment, with some withdrawing their support for the actor. The controversy has also reignited discussions about how certain behaviors in the entertainment industry are often ignored or excused, particularly when it comes to powerful male celebrities. Some users have compared this situation to how K-pop fans frequently overlook problematic behaviors from their favorite idols, arguing that there is a culture of enabling and defending public figures despite serious accusations.

In Kim Soo Hyun’s case, the allegations against him, though denied, suggest that he may have been romantically involved with Kim Sae Ron at a time when she was legally and emotionally vulnerable. This has led some netizens to speculate that she was groomed into the relationship, a claim that, if true, would have serious ethical and legal implications.

While no formal investigation has been announced, Garosero Research Institute has stated its intent to pursue legal action, claiming that Kim Soo Hyun should be reported for allegedly engaging in an unlawful relationship with a minor. Whether these claims will lead to any legal consequences remains uncertain, but the ongoing discussions have undoubtedly impacted the actor’s public image.