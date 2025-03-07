Jung Hae In recalls camping trip with Kim Soo Hyun, Im Siwan and more 88 liners: 'Thought we'd freeze to death'

Actor Jung Hae In recently appeared as the first guest on Jung Yong Hwa’s new YouTube talk show, Life Playlist Room, which premiered on March 6, 2025. During their conversation, they discussed various topics, including Jung Hae In’s close friendships with his celebrity friends, often referred to as the 88-liners.

He also shared details about his first adventurous camping trip with the group and recalled a moment when he genuinely feared they might not survive the cold.

The show’s host, Jung Yong Hwa, mentioned Jung Hae In’s appearance on G-Dragon’s variety show Good Day and commented, “You’ve been on variety shows lately, like Good Day.” Jung Hae In explained that the show featured a group of celebrities born in the same year, saying, “We have a circle of friends who were all born in 1988—the Year of the Dragon.”

The Love Next Door actor then listed some of his 88-line friends, including Kim Soo Hyun, Lee Soo Hyuk, Hwang Kwanghee, and Im Siwan, with whom he had filmed Good Day. When asked if the 88-liners spent time together outside of shows, he shared, “Yeah. Ahn Bo Hyun (another celebrity friend born in 1988) likes camping.”

Jung Hae In further explained that Ahn Bo Hyun has a strong interest in camping, which inspired a trip with their friend group. Jung Hae In shares, “Ahn Bo Hyun took the initiative to organize it and gather everyone.” “We’re all busy, but I happened to be free at the time, so I reached out to everyone, and we found a date that worked,” he added.

He continued, “I checked with them, and we found a day we could all gather. Siwan and I arrived first, so we set up everything. Then Kim Soo Hyun and Ahn Bo Hyun arrived. We grilled and ate together.”

Jung Hae In also shared another memorable experience—his first and most unforgettable camping trip with the 88-liners. “It was my first time camping like that, so it’s something I’ll always remember. It was freezing cold, and the four of us were huddled around the fire, shivering.”

“Honestly, I thought we might not survive the night—it was that cold! We all zipped ourselves into our sleeping bags and just hoped for the best.” He also mentioned that this was the first time he was sharing the story publicly.

On the work front, according to OSEN, Jung Hae In has been offered the lead role in the upcoming drama This Shitty Love (working title). After reviewing the script, he gave a positive response and decided to take on the role. The series will be produced by Studio S and directed by Kim Jang Han, known for SBS’s My Demon, with the script written by Mo Ji J Hye.

Jung Hae In will play the role of a second-in-command in an organization specializing in boxing. The female lead is expected to be Ha Young, who gained recognition for her role in Trauma Center. Ha Young is expected to portray a doctor suffering from amnesia.

Well, nothing is as sure, but stay tuned for more such updates regarding Jung Hae In’s drama.