Trigger Warning: The following article contains references to sexual assault

The ongoing conflict surrounding the late actress Kim Sae Ron has taken a disturbing turn. The informant who leaked recordings about her alleged relationship with actor Kim Soo Hyun was viciously attacked. Authorities are now calling it a targeted and premeditated assault, as per MK Sports.

On May 7, the Garosero Research Institute held a press conference in Seoul alongside Bu Ji Seok, the attorney representing Kim Sae Ron’s bereaved family. The event was not only to publicly disclose key details from a controversial recording but also to expose the gruesome attack on the whistleblower who had provided the audio.

The press conference revealed that the recording featured Kim Sae Ron herself, in conversation with an acquaintance, where she allegedly discussed having had a sexual relationship with Kim Soo Hyun during her time in 8th grade, and even claimed he had sent her photos of himself in bed with a well-known idol.

However, the purpose of the press conference was driven by something even more urgent. As Garosero explained:

“A month before the unfortunate incident of Kim Sae Ron taking her own life, an informant in New Jersey had an audio recording with criminal facts about an hour and thirty minutes long exposing the people who tormented her, including Kim Soo Hyun, YouTubers, and reporters.”

This recording, which was made with Kim Sae Ron’s consent, reportedly contained deeply incriminating and explicit content. According to the institute, on May 1, the informant was ambushed by two assailants — one of Korean and the other of Chinese nationality.

The details of the attack are harrowing. As revealed by Garosero:

“The case is being investigated by the FBI and not the New Jersey State Police. The informant will be assessed as disabled, as a large portion of the nerves on their hand were torn. They were also stabbed nine times in the neck.”

Garosero emphasized that the crime was pre-planned, with the assailants having entered New York five days before the attack. The assault was a murder attempt referred to as Garosero, highlighting the seriousness of the threats surrounding this case.

The institute stated that it was the family of the informant who requested the disclosure, out of concern that continued silence would lead to further danger.

“The recording was made with the consent of the late Kim Sae Ron and the informant. It contained shocking and explicit content. The informant who has the recording was attacked by two assailants from Korea and China on May 1.”

The implications of this attack raise chilling concerns not just about the abuse Kim Sae Ron may have suffered before her death, but also about the ongoing efforts to suppress the truth through violence and intimidation.

As the FBI continues its investigation, pressure is building for Korean authorities and the public to demand accountability and protection for those speaking out, especially in a case with such explosive allegations.