Kim Sae Ron’s family sues Kim Soo Hyun for false allegations; claims he used unlawful means to gather evidence

The Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron dating controversy reignited with bombshell allegations emerging. On May 7, the bereaved family's legal representative held a second press conference, revealing that Kim Sae Ron's family filed a lawsuit against Kim Soo Hyun on the charges of spreading false information regarding them, as reported by K-media Chosun Biz. They also claimed that the actor used unlawful methods to obtain evidence from a whistleblower.

According to Kim Sae Ron's family's attorney, Bu Ji Seok's statement, Kim Soo Hyun's charges filed against Kim Sae Ron's family were baseless. Kim Soo Hyun filed a complaint of defamation and stalking against the bereaved family and the operator of the YouTube channel who assisted them in the fight against Kim Soo Hyun—Kim Se Eui of Garosero Research Institute. The Queen of Tears actor also sued Garosero for bringing him s*xual shame through the release of a pants-down photo of him.

The family denied the charges against them and counter-sued Kim Soo Hyun for spreading falsehoods and damaging their reputation. Kim Soo Hyun's side brought the charges against the bereaved family after they alleged that he was involved romantically with Kim Sae Ron since 2015, when she was a minor aged 15. As he denied the allegations, the family started to drop evidence of the two actors' chat details and old date photos and videos. Labeling the publicizing of his private life as unlawful, Kim Soo Hyun filed the above-mentioned charges.

Besides their legal conflict, Kim Sae Ron's side further alleged that Kim Soo Hyun resorted to violence to obtain evidence from a whistleblower. As per lawyer Bu Ji Seok, the unnamed whistleblower was physically assaulted with a weapon after refusing to sell crucial evidence for about 10 billion KRW. Hence, the family’s lawyer requested police protection for the bereaved family and Kim Se Ui, who publicly backed the family's claims.

Besides these, they also claimed that the actor engaged in s*xual activities with Kim Sae Ron as a minor. Resultantly, they filed a lawsuit against Kim Soo Hyun on charges of violating the Child Welfare Act and false accusation (perjury).

