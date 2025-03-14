Kim Soo Hyun’s old remarks on working with 'married and older' Han Ga In surface amid Kim Sae Ron dating scandal

Kim Soo Hyun's dating scandal with Kim Sae Ron has become a widespread controversy, causing a significant blow to his career. The 37-year-old actor is facing heavy criticism after revelations about his past relationship with a minor, Kim Sae Ron.

At the time, Kim Sae Ron was a minor. Reports suggest their relationship began on November 19, 2015, when Kim Sae Ron was just 15 years old. Kim Soo Hyun, on the other hand, was 27, making him 13 years older than her.

To make matters worse, an old interview has resurfaced about Kim Soo Hyun being worried about his chemistry with a married older actress who was just six years older than him.

At the time of this interview, Kim Soo Hyun was 24 years old and had gained immense popularity through his role in The Moon Embracing The Sun alongside actress Han Ga In.

According to Naver, during a 2012 interview, Kim Soo Hyun admitted to feeling pressured while working with Han Ga In, who was already married. He stated, "I was able to lessen my burden by working with Han Ga In, an older actress. Since she is married, I was worried that we wouldn’t be able to work well together."

Kim Soo Hyun further expressed hope that he would get more opportunities to work with actresses in their thirties in the future. Han Ga In, born in 1982, is six years older than Kim Soo Hyun. Once netizens revisited this interview, they became enraged, criticizing his remarks about older women as inappropriate and disrespectful.

Kim Soo Hyun has already been under scrutiny due to his romantic involvement with a late actress.

His agency, GOLDMEDALIST, has assured the public that he and Kim Sae Ron were only romantically involved between 2019 and 2020, when she was already an adult.

Kim Sae Ron's past comments contradict this claim, as she previously stated that they had been in a relationship since 2015, when she was only 15 years old.

Furthermore, GOLDMEDALIST clarified that Kim Soo Hyun was advised not to involve himself in Kim Sae Ron’s financial struggles, including her 700 million KRW debt repayment.

As a result, he did not offer any assistance or respond to Kim Sae Ron’s messages when she reached out to him for help during her difficult times.

As the scandal continues to unfold, it remains uncertain what the future holds for Kim Soo Hyun. His professional career is taking a significant hit due to this controversy, and it will be crucial to see how he navigates the fallout from these allegations.

