Kim Soo Hyun gets dropped by Prada in 3 months amid Kim Sae Ron dating news; fans demand boycott

Kim Soo Hyun’s career seems to be hanging by a thread after he was embroiled in a scandal involving his rumored relationship with minor actress Kim Sae Ron.

The controversy, which began in South Korea, has quickly spread like wildfire across social media and beyond. It not only rocked Kim Soo Hyun’s public image but also severely impacted his professional partnerships.

Now, one of the biggest blows comes from the luxury brand PRADA, which has officially cut ties with the actor.

On March 14, 2025, PRADA issued a statement confirming that it has ended its collaboration with Kim Soo Hyun. The company made this decision following the growing seriousness of the allegations surrounding the actor. “Considering the seriousness of the issue, we have decided to end our collaboration with actor Kim Soo Hyun by mutual agreement,” a representative from PRADA stated.

The fashion house confirmed that the termination of the contract had been finalized at the head office level. This decision comes just a few months after Kim Soo Hyun was appointed as PRADA’s global ambassador in December 2024.

The abrupt end to this partnership marks a significant setback for the actor's career, just three months into his role as a brand ambassador.

The controversy that led to this fallout stems from accusations regarding Kim Soo Hyun's past relationship with Kim Sae Ron. The issue resurfaced when the YouTube channel Garo Sero Research Institute alleged that the two stars had been involved romantically in 2015, when Kim Sae Ron was still a minor.

Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLDMEDALIST, issued an official statement on March 14, 2025, denying the allegations and asserting that the two only dated after Kim Sae Ron had reached the legal age of consent in South Korea, specifically between 2019 and 2020.

In addition to the dating allegations, Garo Sero Research Institute also accused Kim Soo Hyun of pressuring Kim Sae Ron to repay a significant debt of 700 million KWR owed to her former agency, Goldmedalist.

The report claimed that Kim Soo Hyun ignored Kim Sae Ron’s pleas for help when she reached out to him. This only added fuel to the fire, further damaging the actor’s reputation.

The scandal surrounding Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron has sent shockwaves through the industry, serving as a cautionary tale of how quickly an A-list celebrity’s career can spiral downwards.

With PRADA severing its ties and other brands likely to follow suit, it remains to be seen how Kim Soo Hyun will recover from this serious blow to his career and public image.