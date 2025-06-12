Is Kim Soo Hyun personally involved in provisional seizure of Garosero YouTuber's assets amid Kim Sae Ron scandal?

The Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron dating scandal experienced a significant development, with the actress's side receiving its first major blow. It included the court order for the seizure of two properties belonging to YouTuber Kim Se Eui of Garosero Research Institute —the one who amplified Kim Sae Ron's family's messages to the world. As per a June 11 report by Newsen, Kim Soo Hyun was directly involved in the provisional seizure of assets. Read to know how.

Garosero's Kim Se Eui slapped with seizure of 2 real estate assets

Kim Se Eui was a constant supporter of Kim Sae Ron's bereaved family, and all the revelations regarding the two actors' past involvement with each other were made through his YouTube channel. Due to that, a damages lawsuit was filed and an asset seizure request was made by Kim Soo Hyun's agency against Kim Se Eui, which resulted favourably for the actor's side.

The Seoul Central District Court approved the real estate seizure request of GOLDMEDALIST, worth 11 billion KRW (about 8 million USD). It allowed the agency to claim two of Kim Se Ui's luxury residential properties, worth a total of 4 billion KRW (approximately USD 2.93 million). The properties included a Hanyang 4th Apartment in Apgujeong and a Buksan Blooming Apartment in Seocho.

Kim Soo Hyun's direct involvement in provisional seizure of Garosero operator

Kim Soo Hyun was explicitly named as a creditor in the provisional seizure of Garosero Institute Co., Ltd.'s bank account holding corporate sponsorship funds. This move underscored his hands-on approach in pursuing legal action against the whistleblower.

The reason Kim Soo Hyun's name wasn't included in the real estate seizures, according to LKB & Partners, his legal team, was that registering a claim on real estate would require making his personal details publicly accessible. To maintain his privacy and keep crucial information out of reach of the opposing party, Kim Soo Hyun strategically decided to participate directly only in the bank account seizure, thereby maintaining confidentiality.

The issue stemmed from Kim Sae Ron's side accusing Kim Soo Hyun of being involved romantically with the late actress during her underage days. Kim Soo Hyun legally refuted it, filing defamation charges against both the bereaved family and the Garosero operator.

