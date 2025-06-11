Kim Soo Hyun wins court approval to seize 2 properties owned by Garosero YouTuber amid Kim Sae Ron scandal, DETAILS

The defamation lawsuit between actor Kim Soo Hyun and YouTuber Kim Se Ui (Garosero Research Institute operator) has reached a major turning point. According to a June 11 report by Money Today, the Seoul Central District Court approved a provisional seizure request filed by Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLDMEDALIST. This allows the agency to claim two of Kim Se Ui’s luxury residential properties.

The court issued its ruling on June 9, just days after GOLDMEDALIST sought court approval to secure assets amid a 12 billion KRW civil lawsuit against the YouTuber. The ruling signals that the court recognizes a reasonable basis for the damages alleged by the agency, at least at this preliminary stage.

Two prime Seoul properties tied to case

The properties now under provisional seizure include two luxury apartments in Seoul. This consists of a 120.27 square-meter unit located in Seocho Buksan Blooming. The other is a larger 208.65 square-meter unit in the prestigious Hanyang Apartment Complex 4 in Apgujeong-dong. Notably, while the Apgujeong unit is co-owned by Kim Se Ui and his sister, the court ruling applies only to his 50% ownership share.

GOLDMEDALIST is seeking a total of 4 billion KRW in secured damages from these two assets: 2 billion KRW allocated to each property. It is a part of its broader civil damage claim for defamation, emotional harm, and reputational damage.

Legal experts suggest more action could follow

Attorney Noh Jong Eon from Law Firm Jonjae noted that this kind of court ruling reflects the court’s opinion that the damage claim is not without merit. “The court likely found reasonable grounds in the claimed damages,” he explained.

He added, “However, since this is a provisional seizure, Kim Se Ui’s rebuttal has yet to be reviewed. The final compensation could change after a full hearing.” Until then, the court’s move ensures that Kim Se Ui cannot sell or transfer the properties in question.

Loans could complicate recovery

The estimated market value of the seized Seocho apartment currently stands at around 2.5 billion KRW. And a similar unit in the Apgujeong complex was recently sold for approximately 8.87 billion KRW, according to real estate insiders.

Despite these high valuations, reports indicate that both apartments carry sizable outstanding mortgage loans. It could make it harder for GOLDMEDALIST to recover the full claimed amount if the court eventually awards them damages.

Controversy background

The legal battle between Kim Soo Hyun and YouTuber Kim Se Ui began in March 2025. Kim Se Ui accused the actor of having an “inappropriate relationship” with Kim Sae Ron during her underage years, backed by her family. GOLDMEDALIST denied the claims, later clarifying the relationship began in 2019, after she became a legal adult.

The controversy escalated quickly. GOLDMEDALIST filed both criminal and civil suits against Kim Se Ui and Kim Sae Ron’s family for defamation, spreading false information, and violating s*xual violence laws. In response, Kim Sae Ron’s family countersued Kim Soo Hyun, citing child welfare violations and false accusations. Legal investigations continue.

