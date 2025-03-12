Kim Soo Hyun's side reacts to alleged Kim Sae Ron cheek kiss photo and demanding 700 million KRW; report

Kim Soo Hyun is being accused of dating Kim Sae Ron when she was a middle schooler and the latest allegations are even more serious. The infamous Garosero Research Institute YouTube channel added to their accusations with a livestream on March 11. And now, Kim Soo Hyun has reacted to the claims via his label who says that a proper response is in progress.

The entertainment industry is abuzz following fresh allegations involving actor Kim Soo Hyun and the late actress Kim Sae Ron. The YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute recently unveiled text messages and photographs provided by Kim Sae Ron’s grieving family, intensifying scrutiny on Kim Soo Hyun and his agency, Gold Medalist.

According to the disclosed messages, Kim Sae Ron had reportedly reached out to Kim Soo Hyun for assistance regarding a 700 million won compensation claim from their shared agency. One of the texts revealed by the YouTube channel included a desperate plea from the late actress, saying, "Please save me."

Adding to the controversy, images shared alongside the messages include a photo where Kim Soo Hyun is seen giving a kiss on the cheek to Kim Sae Ron. The bereaved family claims that this image was taken on the same day as another controversial photo the actress had posted and later deleted from social media last year. At the time of these photos taken, Kim Sae Ron was 15 years old and in her third year of middle school, amplifying public shock.

Garosero Research Institute has persistently criticized Kim Soo Hyun, alleging that he was in a relationship with Kim Sae Ron for six years, including during her time as a minor. The channel further accused him of distancing himself from the actress after her drunk driving scandal and seeking substantial damages from her.

Earlier, Gold Medalist has firmly denied these claims, stating, "These allegations are completely false, and we are considering the strongest possible legal action." The agency also expressed sorrow over Kim Sae Ron’s passing and condemned the spread of misinformation, equating it to the cyber harassment that the actress endured during her lifetime.

Despite Gold Medalist’s strong refutation, no additional statement has been made in response to the latest allegations, including the controversial photograph and text messages revealed by Garosero Research Institute. Meanwhile, Kim Soo Hyun remains engaged in filming the Disney+ original series Knockoff. Industry insiders report that filming is well underway, and a production presentation for Season 1 is scheduled for April. However, given the ongoing controversy, there is growing curiosity about whether Kim Soo Hyun will publicly address these allegations before the drama’s promotional activities begin.