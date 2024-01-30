King the Land, Reborn Rich, Strong Woman Bong Soon and more SLL K-dramas to be remade in various languages

King the Land, Reborn Rich, Strong Woman Bong Soon, Beyond Evil and many more dramas which have been produced by Lulu Lala Studios will be remade in various other languages. These hit dramas will be reproduced by other entertainment companies due to a new contract by the studio. Here are the details.

King the Land, Reborn Rich, Strong Woman Bong Soon and more SLL dramas to be remade

Studio Lulu Lala is a subsidiary of JTBC which produced hits like King the Land, Reborn Rich, Beyond Evil, Strong Woman Bong Soon and more. The studio signed a new contract pertaining to which these dramas will be remade in other languages.

Reborn Rich - Thailand

Strong Woman Bong Soon - Malaysia

King The Land - Turkey

Doctor Cha - Turkey

Misty - Middle East

Beyond Evil - Japan

About Reborn Rich, King The Land and more SLL dramas

King the Land is a romantic comedy which became a mass hit. It tells the story of a son of a big business who inevitably ends up in an inheritance war. He is a smart and intelligent man but is not so good at dating. A girl with a bright smile joins the company and as the two come across each other, romance slowly blossoms.

Reborn Rich is a revenge drama in which a loyal employee is murdered by the company he works for. He wakes up as the grandson of the chairman and plots his revenge against the family.

Strong Woman Bong Soon is a romantic comedy which tells the story of a woman who has the gift of super strength and power. She gets entangled in a case of kidnapping which the detectives investigate.

Beyond Evil was released in 2021. After people die mysteriously in a small town, two detectives who are very different from each other come together to catch the real culprit. It is a detective K-drama.

