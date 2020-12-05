From Kingdom to Strangers from Hell: 5 horror Korean dramas to watch if you’re tired of romantic comedies

Looking for some change from romcoms? Check out these horror K-Dramas instead.

Horror is one of the most potent genres of film and television or art in general and as such, it is understandably quite difficult to pull off. There’s of course, more to horror than your regular jump scares and apparitions, possessions and exorcism. Korean dramas have that formula down pat.

Korean horror is quickly making a name for itself in the global entertainment scene for its innovation, stylistic elements, variety and accuracy. While many may argue otherwise, the Academy Award-winning film Parasite was as much of a horror film as it was a social commentary. If you’re tired of the romantic comedies and are looking for something different to binge on, we’ve got you covered.

Here are 5 critically acclaimed horror K-Dramas you need to watch now:

Strangers from Hell

Adapted from an equally eerie webtoon alternatively titled, Hell is Other People, Strangers from Hell features Lee Dong Wook in an unlikely antagonistic rolewith an insatiable bloodlust. Im Siwan, the protagonist is a young man who moves to Seoul for work and ends up living in a tiny communal apartment alongside some mysterious tenants. What ensues is hair-raising horror, to say the least.

Kingdom

Kingdom, seasons 1 and 2 both, created a huge buzz within the entertainment world for being grandiose representations of just how hard the Korean horror industry is coming for the crown. Produced in the format of mini feature length films, each episode packs a punch. Hunger and poverty stricken people of the kingdom in the Joseon Dynasty are artfully transformed into zombies when they resort to eating human flesh out of lack of proper resources. Social commentary in its finest, Kingdom is also the most brutally horrific representative of the South Korean zombie sub-genre.

Save Me

True horror lies in the natural, not the supernatural – this is the message that Save Me tries to send across. Starring an extremely talented cast of actors led brilliantly by Seo Ye Ji, Save Me is the perfect example of a psychological thriller. A cult with dark secrets is turned upside down when one brave young woman refuses to comply.

The Guest

The Guest is easily one of the most well-made Korean dramas in the horror genre. A psychic, a priest and a detective come together to fight against a slew of notorious crimes caused by a heinous malicious force. Led by Kim Jae Wook (Her Private Life)and Jung Eun Chae (The King: Eternal Monarch) along with Kim Dong Wook, this drama is a must-watch.

The Village: Achiara’s Secret

The Village: Achiara’s Secret is criminally underrated and deserves a lot more attention for being a piece of art. Featuring BTOB Sungjae (Goblin) and Moon Geun Young (A Tale of Two Sisters) among other incredibly talented actors, The Village tells the story of a seemingly quiet and peaceful village with zero crime which actually hides an ugly truth.

ALSO READ: 6 K Dramas you should watch to get started on your K journey

What do you think about horror K-dramas? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below!

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Youtube

Share your comment ×